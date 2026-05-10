Eid Al Adha in UAE explained: Sacrifice rules, zakat, slaughterhouses and traditions

From sacrifice rules to digital services, how UAE prepares for Eid Al Adha
Dubai: As Eid Al Adha is fast approaching, millions of Muslims across the UAE are preparing for one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar, a holiday marked by faith, charity, family ties and community traditions.
Expected to fall on May 27 this year astronomically and observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, Eid Al Adha coincides with the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, where millions of Muslims gather to perform one of Islam’s five pillars.
For Muslims around the world who are not performing Hajj, the occasion carries its own rituals and traditions.
Across the UAE, preparations for the four-day celebration are already under way, from shopping for clothes and sweets to arranging sacrificial animals, planning family gatherings and making charitable donations.
In the UAE, Eid Al Adha is not only a religious occasion but also a social and cultural moment that brings together citizens, residents and visitors from every background.
This year, the atmosphere carries additional emotional significance as celebrations coincide with the UAE’s “Year of Community”, reinforcing values of unity, coexistence and social solidarity.
The story behind Eid Al Adha dates back to the Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God’s command before God replaced the sacrifice with a ram.
In the days leading up to Eid, UAE residents typically begin preparations early. Markets become busier than usual as families purchase traditional clothing, gifts, perfumes and sweets. Men often buy new kanduras, while women shop for abayas, jewellery and henna appointments.
Children eagerly await Eidiyah, monetary gifts traditionally handed out by older relatives during family visits.
Homes are also prepared for guests. Emirati and Arab households often stock up on Arabic coffee, dates, chocolates and traditional desserts, while kitchens prepare for elaborate lunches that usually feature rice dishes and freshly cooked meat. Popular Emirati dishes such as machboos, harees and thareed become staples of the Eid table.
On the morning of Eid, worshippers wake before sunrise to prepare for Eid prayers, one of the most visible and emotional moments of the holiday.
Large mosques and open-air prayer grounds across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and the northern emirates fill with worshippers dressed in white kanduras and colourful traditional clothing.
The takbeer, chants glorifying God, echo through mosques and neighbourhoods as families gather together before sunrise.
After the prayer, scenes of celebration unfold across the country. Families exchange greetings such as “Eid Mubarak” and “Asakum Min Awadah”, children receive Eidiyah, and relatives begin making rounds of visits starting with the eldest family members.
In many Emirati households, the first destination is usually the grandfather’s home, known locally as “Beit Al Oud”, where generations gather under one roof.
Yet the defining ritual of Eid Al Adha remains the sacrifice, or udhiyah.
In Islam, the sacrifice is considered a highly recommended Sunnah for those financially able to perform it. The meat is traditionally divided into portions for the family, relatives and those in need, reinforcing the values of charity and social responsibility.
Islamic teachings specify strict rules governing which animals are acceptable for sacrifice. Only livestock animals are permitted, including sheep, goats, cows and camels. The animal must be healthy, free from visible defects and of a certain age. Sheep and goats must generally be at least one year old, cows at least two years old, and camels at least five years old.
Animals that are visibly sick, blind, severely injured or extremely weak are not considered acceptable. Islamic scholars also encourage choosing healthy and well-treated animals.
The sacrifice itself is also governed by Islamic principles intended to ensure dignity and compassion toward the animal. The animal should be treated humanely, given water and not slaughtered in front of other animals.
During the sacrifice, the animal is typically positioned facing the Qibla, while the person performing the slaughter recites “Bismillah, Allahu Akbar” before carrying it out. Many Muslims also prefer to witness the sacrifice personally as part of the spiritual significance of the ritual.
Islamic scholars further note that a sheep or goat is generally offered on behalf of one household, while a cow or camel may be shared among several people, often up to seven individuals or families.
The timing of the sacrifice is equally important. The slaughter may only begin after the Eid prayer on the first day of Eid and continues until sunset on the 13th of Dhul Hijjah, the final day of Tashreeq.
In the UAE, authorities strongly encourage residents to use licensed slaughterhouses rather than conducting sacrifices privately. Municipalities across the country organise extensive preparations each year to manage the high demand safely and hygienically.
Modern slaughterhouses in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and other emirates operate under strict veterinary and health supervision during Eid.
Veterinarians inspect animals before slaughter to ensure they are healthy and fit for consumption, while facilities follow hygiene standards designed to protect public health.
Dubai Municipality typically operates major slaughterhouses including Al Qusais Abattoir, Al Quoz Abattoir and Hatta Abattoir during Eid, often extending working hours to accommodate demand.
Abu Dhabi also activates its municipal slaughterhouses in areas such as Bani Yas, Al Ain and the Abu Dhabi mainland, while Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah expand services across their municipal facilities.
Because of the heavy demand during Eid Al Adha, many municipalities encourage residents to pre-book slaughter appointments through digital platforms and smart applications to reduce waiting times and crowding at facilities.
In recent years, UAE authorities have also accelerated the use of digital services for Eid sacrifices. Residents can now book sacrificial animals online through municipality platforms, charities and approved applications, allowing the sacrifice and distribution process to take place without physically attending slaughterhouses.
This shift has become especially popular among younger residents and busy families. Many charities now offer complete sacrifice packages where animals are slaughtered according to Islamic principles and the meat is distributed directly to low-income families locally or abroad.
Residents today also have multiple options when arranging sacrifices. Some prefer attending municipal slaughterhouses personally and distributing the meat themselves among relatives and people in need. Others choose charitable sacrifice programmes run by licensed organisations inside the UAE, while many also participate in overseas sacrifice campaigns where meat is distributed to vulnerable communities in poorer countries.
Livestock markets across the UAE also witness a sharp rise in activity before Eid as demand for sacrificial animals increases significantly. Prices often vary depending on the type, size and origin of the animal, with many livestock shipments imported from countries such as Somalia, Sudan and Australia ahead of the holiday season. Temporary livestock markets and holding areas are also established in some emirates to accommodate the seasonal surge in demand.
Beyond the udhiyah itself, many Muslims also pay zakat and donations during this period to support vulnerable communities. While Zakat Al Fitr is associated with Eid Al Fitr, many people choose Eid Al Adha as an occasion to increase acts of charity and voluntary donations.
Islamic scholars explain that Zakat Al Fitr is specifically linked to the end of Ramadan and is not connected to Eid Al Adha. However, many Muslims still choose this spiritually significant period to pay their annual Zakat Al Mal, the obligatory charitable contribution based on wealth and savings, in addition to voluntary donations and meat distribution.
Across the UAE, charitable organisations launch major campaigns during the weeks leading up to Eid. Donation tents, food drives and meat distribution programmes become common sights, while digital giving platforms make contributions easier than ever. Thousands of workers, low-income families and people in need receive meals, clothing and sacrificial meat during the holiday.
The social dimension of Eid in the UAE extends far beyond religious rituals. Parks, beaches and malls become gathering points for families, while fireworks and cultural performances illuminate major destinations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Children attend entertainment events, traditional performances and carnival-style activities organised across the country.
For many expatriates living far from home, Eid in the UAE offers a sense of belonging rarely found elsewhere. It is one of the few times when such a diverse population pauses together in celebration.
In one neighbourhood, an Emirati family may be preparing traditional Arabic coffee for guests, while nearby South Asian, African and Arab communities gather for their own cultural traditions tied to the same holiday.
That coexistence has become one of the defining features of Eid in the UAE. Despite differences in language, nationality and culture, the holiday creates a shared atmosphere centred on generosity, hospitality and human connection.
Even the way Eid celebrations have evolved over the decades reflects the UAE’s broader transformation. Older generations remember a time when sacrifices took place beside homes and Eidiyah consisted of simple coins or sweets handed to children after prayer.
Today, digital banking apps allow relatives to send Eidiyah electronically, while online sacrifice services complete rituals with a few clicks on a smartphone.
Yet despite the modernisation, the essence of Eid Al Adha has remained remarkably unchanged.
It is still a holiday defined by faith and sacrifice. A time when families gather despite busy lives, when disputes are often set aside, and when communities come together around shared meals and acts of giving.
As the UAE prepares to welcome Eid Al Adha in almost two weeks, the familiar rhythm is already beginning to emerge once again, the late-night shopping trips, the scent of incense and fresh sweets inside homes, the crowded mosques before sunrise, and the quiet acts of charity that often happen far from public attention.