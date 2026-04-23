Eid Al Adha 2026: How UAE residents will celebrate and why it matters more this year

Residents reflect on faith, family, and community as they prepare to mark the festival
Dubai: As Eid Al Adha approaches, residents across the UAE are looking forward to celebrating the festival with renewed appreciation for family, faith, and togetherness.
For many, this year’s occasion carries deeper meaning, with more focus on reflection, gratitude, and a strong sense of community.
For Ramees Rahman, an Indian mobile shop owner, Eid Al Adha will centre on simple yet meaningful moments.
“I will celebrate with family, prayers, and sharing meals together. What makes it different this year is the chance to value togetherness and gratitude more than ever,” Rahman told Gulf News.
Rahman has mentioned that he will stay in the UAE for the festival.
“It is a great and safe destination to celebrate Eid because of its peaceful environment, world-class facilities, family-friendly attractions, and rich Islamic traditions that create a special festive atmosphere.”
He has noted that the occasion feels more significant because it has reminded him of sacrifice, support, and kindness, especially during these tough times.
Similarly, Mohammed Chittangadan, an Indian perfume retailer, has planned to mark the feast with quality time and giving.
“I plan to celebrate by spending quality time with family, offering prayers for peace, and enjoying the spirit of giving. What changed this time is appreciating more these meaningful moments,” shared Chittangadan.
Moreover, he has highlighted the unique experience of celebrating Eid in the UAE.
“The country offers safety, hospitality, beautiful celebrations, and a multicultural environment where everyone can enjoy the holiday peacefully.”
For him, the essence of Eid has reflected in shared values in the Emirates including unity, compassion, and charity.
For those working during the holiday, the spirit of Eid takes on a different form. La Solidaridad Bautista, a Filipina children's coordinator, will be on duty during one of the busiest times of the year for hoteliers.
“Even though I am away from my family, I will still celebrate in a simple way by calling them and spending time with friends and colleagues,” said Bautista.
Despite the distance, there is a sense of purpose. “It’s different but also nice in a way, because we get to create that festive feeling for our guests.”
Having lived in the UAE for 15 years, Bautista has regarded it as her second home.
“The whole country really embraces the spirit of the occasion. There is a strong sense of community. It’s a place where tradition and celebration all come together, making Eid feel special even if you are far away from home.”
According to Bautista, the celebration has become more relevant as it is a time for the community to collectively pray for peace and appreciate the safety and protection in place.
Meanwhile, for Mohammad Gamor, a Filipino customer service executive, this year’s Eid has carried a personal significance.
“Being with my new family here makes me feel the warmth and togetherness of home,” stated Gamor.
Additionally, he has emphasised the UAE’s provision of safety and comfort. “Anywhere here is great and safe. Even in the current situation, the country has proven that it prioritises safety and security, making it a comfortable place for everyone to celebrate.”
Notably, this year’s Eid is extra special for his family as they expect the arrival of their baby girl in the same month.
Whether surrounded by family or celebrating from afar, Eid Al Adha in the UAE continues to bring people together through faith, compassion, and shared humanity.