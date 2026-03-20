Biryani, blessings and just relaxing with loved ones: How UAE celebrated Eid
Happiness, and then some.
Across the UAE, Eid Al Fitr is unfolding in moments both simple and celebratory, as families and friends come together to mark the occasion in their own ways. Dubai-based Anas can’t keep the joy out of his voice as he shares his plans. “There’s a lot of joy today,” he says. “We’ve been with family and friends, and we will eat biryani.” The day also includes an outing, with time set aside to enjoy the city and soak in the festive mood with loved ones at the Dubai Frame.
In another corner of Dubai, Pakistani sales agent Muhammad Junaid explains what the day means to him. “Eid is a reward for me. A time for joy and celebration. We stop fasting and we pray. It is very exciting as we cook different dishes and gather together to eat. This year, prayers are held indoors which is a great opportunity to be closer to the community and most importantly, thank the UAE for keeping everyone safe.”
Shahid Sultan, a Pakistani telecommunication assistant, shares a cheery routine. “I create new cultural dresses and I go to Masjid for Eid prayer. I also send my greetings to my family and friends and thank Allah for a great day. Luckily, I have relatives here in the UAE and I visit them to eat wonderful food and have beautiful conversations. This year feels different because of the current situation but I am blessed to be in the UAE because I am surely protected. We are all praying for peace because there is no win for anyone in war.”
In Sharjah, marketing and communications professional Tushar Mehta marked the day by giving back, distributing groceries and essential food items to support staff and frontline workers.
For Filipina quality and compliance officer Nina Marie Juan, the day was a mix of tradition with small, joyful moments at home and with the people around her.
As she explains, she began Eid with a prayer. "This year's celebration was special - it was our first time praying inside the mosque as part of the UAE's safety measures," she explains. Following the prayer, they had breakfast at home with the family, followed by some fun games. "Since the Eid prayer fell on a Friday, we also got to pray with the family in the mosque once again and then headed to the mall for lunch. The vibe was still lit, especially with the kids handing out sweets during the prayer!"
Meanwhile, Nabeel Razzaq, a healthcare professional from Abu Dhabi shares that he is celebrating Eid with his family at the Intercontinental Ras Al Khaimah.
Dr. Fatima Khalid shares that she will be celebrating with family.
It was a day of cheer and smiles across the UAE, indeed
Children played, and communities exchanged greetings and sweets. From the early morning prays, to lively gatherings by the waterfront at Buhaira Corniche in Sharjah, the celebrations were all about comfort, warmth and togetherness.
Throughout the day, there was a reverberating sense of unity and joy, with careful planning and safety measures allowing people to fully embrace the warmth, gratitude, and joy that define Eid.