As she explains, she began Eid with a prayer. "This year's celebration was special - it was our first time praying inside the mosque as part of the UAE's safety measures," she explains. Following the prayer, they had breakfast at home with the family, followed by some fun games. "Since the Eid prayer fell on a Friday, we also got to pray with the family in the mosque once again and then headed to the mall for lunch. The vibe was still lit, especially with the kids handing out sweets during the prayer!"