Growing up in Germany and later living in Canada, Eid often felt muted for Inas Ali Zeidan, 'just another day', as she puts it. “You try your best to dress up and hype yourself," she says, recalling how the day would then slip back into routine, work, school, or an informal dinner with friends and family. “The air and atmosphere around you is just like any day,” she adds, before drawing a clear contrast with her life now in the UAE.