The homes fill with outfits, sweets, and festive dishes shared with love
“There’s eight of us, and we’re a fun bunch,” says a cheerful Tazeen Jafri.
She's excited, and for good reason. It's Eid: A time of family, love and joy.
Eid can’t ever postponed, as Jafri and many others would agree. And this time, Jafri already knows exactly what’s in store: A table overflowing with all their favourites, including Shahi Tukda.
Her celebratory mood is infectious, the kind that spills into everything around her and makes the day feel even more special.
Across Dubai, Fatima Zehra, a 34-year-old Pakistani Operations co-ordinator and entrepreneur, has been waiting for Eid all year with her family. “It is something that we look forward to,” she says. For them, it is a rare pause in the rush of everyday life, a moment when everyone slows down, gathers under one roof, and simply enjoys being together. The home fills up with chosen outfits, traditional sweets, and the familiar comfort of festive dishes shared with love.
Most of the fun comes from planning these special little details together. And one tradition that has stayed, which is where children are given money or presents by elders as a gesture of love and blessings. “For the kids, it’s usually the most exciting part of the day, there’s always a lot of enthusiasm as they collect their envelopes and compare how much they’ve received,” explains Zehra.
The celebrations stretch through the day and beyond, visiting friends and extended family, hosting dinners, and moving between homes filled with warmth and noise. Kitchens stay busy, tables stay full, and conversations rarely pause. “There’s always a lot of chatter, and the kind of joyful chaos that comes when families come together,” she adds.
Living in Dubai adds another layer to the experience. With city-wide festivities, free family activities, and outdoor experiences, Eid spills beyond the home and into the city itself. “We’re definitely looking forward to making the most of these experiences,” Zehra says, adding that celebrating here also brings a deeper sense of gratitude. “Even during challenging times around the world, the UAE provides safety, stability, and community. It makes Eid feel even more meaningful.”
For others, the day begins with something quieter, more reflective.
For Juhi Danish Zariwala, Eid starts with prayer. “On Eid morning, we will perform the special Eid ul-Fitr prayer,” she says, before the day unfolds into visits, gatherings, and shared meals. The table, she adds, is always abundant, sheer kurma, biryani, kebabs, khichda, and bhuna gosht, dishes reserved for moments that matter most. There is also the excitement of new clothes, of dressing up and stepping into the festive spirit. “Many are still shopping,” she says. “The Eid vibe here is incredible, new designs everywhere.”
In Sharjah, Shazia Hashmi, a housewife describes Eid as a coordinated family affair that stretches across days. With relatives spread across India, Pakistan, and the UAE, planning begins weeks in advance, with each household assigned a meal to host. “We divide and conquer,” she says. “Everyone visits each other once for a meal.”
Meals are simple but well-intentioned, one or two main dishes, a dessert, and endless cups of tea. “Sometimes four or five cups in a single visit,” she says. But it is this rhythm of visiting, sitting, eating, and talking that defines the occasion. “It is the best time of the year. We remind ourselves there’s nothing like family.”
Growing up in Germany and later living in Canada, Eid often felt muted for Inas Ali Zeidan, 'just another day', as she puts it. “You try your best to dress up and hype yourself," she says, recalling how the day would then slip back into routine, work, school, or an informal dinner with friends and family. “The air and atmosphere around you is just like any day,” she adds, before drawing a clear contrast with her life now in the UAE.
Having watched non-Muslim friends fully embrace festive occasions like Christmas with decorations, gatherings and gifts, she says she finally experienced that same sense of collective celebration here: “I finally got to feel that here, living, fasting, working and enjoying life in the UAE. I feel so blessed. I really do not want to take it for granted.”
And now, it's a full family affair. She is planning Eid with her two children, brother and his family in Dubai. Having moved to the UAE just as Ramadan was ending last year, she remembers how new everything felt, the city’s energy, the children’s excitement, and the endless activities that remain eternally in memories.
This year, they are celebrating at Palm Jumeirah, with Libyan traditions like aseeda in the morning and a full day of family time ahead. “The beauty is that Eid is felt everywhere here,” she says. “You dress up, go to the mosque, meet family and friends, and the whole city feels alive. In Dubai, the atmosphere is just different.”