UAE residents choose road trips, staycations for Eid Al Fitr holidays

Few travellers are opting to travel to their home country, say travel agents
Dubai: UAE residents are choosing staycations and short road trips over international holidays this Eid Al-Fitr, say travel agents, as regional tensions continue to impact travel plans.
Travel agents say there is very little demand for leisure air travel during the Eid break, even though flights are operating.
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A recent survey by Platinumlist shows that 73 per cent of UAE residents plan to spend Eid Al-Fitr within the country, while only 9 per cent intend to travel abroad. This marks a shift from last year, when short international trips were more common.
Among those staying back, around half cited safety concerns, flight disruptions, or fear of being stranded overseas, while the rest cited personal reasons such as family time, work, or a preference for a quieter break. The current situation in the UAE is linked to a wider regional conflict that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.
In response, Iran set out on a campaign of aggression, firing missiles and launching drone attacks across parts of the Gulf. This has led to the temporary airspace closures in the UAE and neighbouring countries as a safety precaution.
This caused flight disruptions, rerouting and reduced airline operations, although services are now gradually stabilising under strict safety measures.
Despite the change in travel plans, social and leisure activities remain important. Around 68 per cent plan to spend Eid with family or friends, with most opting for small group outings. Dining out is the most popular activity at 58 per cent, followed by outdoor activities at 41 per cent.
Interest in live entertainment continues, with 26 per cent looking forward to live music and others considering concerts, theme parks, or comedy shows.
“The audience has not left, it has shifted. Dining and family outings lead because they feel safe and familiar. But over half of the respondents still plan to buy tickets, and a quarter are excited about live music. For organisers, this is the moment to stay visible and support people with relevant activities,” said Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist.
According to TP Sudheesh, General Manager at Deira Travels, “Residents are travelling. But the demand is mostly for emergency travel. People who have no choice but to travel.”
According to the travel agents, there is not much demand for leisure travel. “It’s not that there is no travel at all, but flights are operating with some passengers.”
Staycations have become a key trend this Eid, with strong demand across Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ajman, said Sapna Aidasani, Head of Marketing at Pluto Travels.
She said, “Staycations have become far more popular and affordable. Hotels in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, which used to start at Dh1,500 and above, are now offering rooms for Dh700 per night, for example.” She said customers are also being offered additional discounts on stays in the form of food-and-beverage credit vouchers.
“The priority is for other Emirates. People are going to UAQ. We’ve had a lot of bookings for UAQ Rove. Resorts in Ajman are doing very well, and hotels in RAK’s Marjan Island are also drawing huge crowds,” she said.
Eid weekend rates at hotels in Ras Al Khaimah are going for Dh4,000 in some cases, due to high demand. These rates are for March 19 to 22. After the Eid weekend, rates at some hotels and resorts fall to approximately Dh1,300.
Many residents are choosing to travel by road, especially to nearby destinations.
Sapna said UAE residents are taking road trips to Oman this Eid. “People have applied for their Oman visas and acquired it before hand in preparation for the long weekend. A lot of hotels, private bed and breakfast accommodations, holiday homes, and resorts in Oman are very popular at the moment,” she said.
Commenting on what UAE residents have planned for the travel during this time, Ahmed Soliman, group managing director of TCA Arabia, said, “When it comes to planned trips, people are taking a wait and see approach, as airspace remains closed, the airlines are busy dealing with customers who have faced disruption and are working round the clock to prioritise visitor returns, and essential travel.”
Luckily, for passengers who’ve made travel plans and cannot go at this time, airlines are offering flexibility, allowing changes without penalties.
“Airlines are being very flexible at the moment, offering modifications without any charges. Passengers can book any type of seats in a particular cabin, for example,” Sudheesh said.
Major UAE carriers, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia, are offering rebooking and refund options, while operating reduced or limited schedules.
Passengers have also been advised not to go to the airport unless their flight is confirmed, as schedules may change.
So, who is travelling at the moment? Sapna also said that high-net-worth individuals are among those who are travelling this long weekend. “We have many going to London for the holidays,” she said.
For the regular fold, uncertainty around travel remains a key concern for residents.
Sapna said: “Right now, travellers from the UAE are worried if they can make it back if they travel out.” Sudheesh added that most expatriates are travelling only when necessary.
The other group of people travelling right now are residents returning to their home countries. Both Sapna and Sudheesh said that expatriates are choosing to go to their home country.
Sapna added that South Asian expatriates are heading home, while some Western expatriates are choosing destinations like Southeast Asia.
“One trend we can see among Western expatriates is that they are heading to Southeast Asia – Thailand and Bali are doing really well,” she said.
Despite short-term disruptions, travel agents remain optimistic about recovery.
Passengers who paid for their previous trips are ready to keep the amount on hold until things improve. “They are confident that this issue will eventually be resolved. Though short-term disruptions are disturbing us, the long-term outlook for the hub is very positive.”
Sapna also added: “I am very positive that we will bounce back.”
Soliman said, “As to reputation, Dubai and the wider UAE have shown the world how to respond. Things remain calm, and people are getting on with their daily lives as best they can.”
He added, “The regular updates and clarifications are assuaging concerns, and as to long-term reputation, I think people will see that when considering holiday destinations, you are best off visiting somewhere that knows how to handle difficult situations if and when they arise.