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9 best Eid staycation essentials for the long weekend in UAE, 2026

These items will ensure it's a trip as relaxing and fun as a getaway abroad

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
6 MIN READ
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These nine home-to-hotel essentials are designed to add a touch of pampering and ease to your getaway, making your staycation feel truly special.
These nine home-to-hotel essentials are designed to add a touch of pampering and ease to your getaway, making your staycation feel truly special.
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Planning a long weekend staycation in Dubai? You can be slipping away from the city's buzz or just leaning into some well-earned downtime, either way, the right essentials can change your break. And that could mean, plush comforters and cosy bathrobes to portable gadgets, spa kits and easy entertainment, these chosen picks bring the ease of a holiday right to your room.

No more restless nights or dull in-between moments—just comfort, some pampering and time that feels truly yours. Here are 9 staycation essentials to elevate your long weekend.

Also Read: 11 Eid staycations to book in the UAE for the long weekend holidays

1) Best Weighted Blanket: Cool Comforter King

For a UAE staycation, the Elegear Cooling Comforter King is helpful, if you tend to overheat at night. Crafted with arc-chill cooling fabric and a Q-Max rating of over 0.5, this double-sided blanket works to absorb body heat, helping you stay cool and comfortable while you sleep.

Lightweight and breathable, it’s ideal for warm-weather stays, while its soft grey finish adds a subtle, modern touch to any bedroom or hotel space. So, regardless of whether you’re easing into a slow morning or sneaking in an afternoon nap, this comforter helps ensure uninterrupted, sweat-free rest—exactly what a relaxing staycation calls for.

2) Best Diffuser: Essential Oil Diffuser

A staycation is as much about atmosphere as it is about rest, and an essential oil diffuser can be your ally. This 200ml ultrasonic diffuser, wrapped in a soft fabric cover, doubles as a subtle décor piece while filling the room with calming scents. So, you can choose between lavender for sleep, eucalyptus for clarity, or warm oud blends for a more festive Eid feel, a few drops of essential oil are enough to shift the mood. The gentle mist also works as a mini humidifier, adding a layer of comfort to air-conditioned rooms that can often feel too dry.

With its soft night lamp feature, it creates a soothing glow, which helps in winding down after a long day or setting a tranquil tone for slow mornings.

3) Best Bathrobe. Luxury Bathrobe Towel Spa Robe

Comfort is key during a staycation, and a good bathrobe can make all the difference. The EcoLinen Luxury Bathrobe, crafted from 100% combed terry cotton organic fabric, offers a soft, breathable, and cosy feel.

Its lightweight, unisex design (M–L) makes it suitable for both men and women. Designed to bring a hotel-like touch to your downtime, you can stay comfortable for as long as you like.

Plush yet easy to wear, it’s a practical addition for relaxed lounging and a small upgrade that enhances the overall staycation experience.

3) Best Portable Speaker: JBL Flip 6

If music is part of your ideal Eid staycation vibe, whether by the pool, on the balcony, or relaxing in your room, the JBL Flip 6 Portable Speaker is a solid pick that delivers both performance and portability.

Built with bold JBL Original Pro Sound, this speaker punches well above its size with a 2‑way driver system that balances crisp highs and rich, deep bass. That means your playlists, from chill acoustic to feel‑good anthems, sound fuller and more dynamic, keeping the atmosphere upbeat throughout long weekend moments.

Designed for real‑life use, the Flip 6 comes with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, so splashes by the pool or sandy courtyard afternoons won’t slow it down. You won’t be hunting for a charger mid‑day either, up to 12 hours of battery life keeps the music going from sunrise breakfasts to late‑night chats.

4) Best Projector: Mini Projector 1080P

Need some films to watch? Why not amp it up with a projector? Transform your staycation into a movie-night paradise with the Mini Projector 1080P HD. Supporting 4K content and up to a 200” display, it delivers a cinematic experience right in your room or backyard. Its built-in speaker, auto keystone, and auto-focus make setup effortless, while compatibility with smartphones, tablets, laptops, HDMI, and USB ensures all your favorite content is ready to stream. Compact and portable, it’s for indoor movie nights or outdoor gatherings. With this projector, you can enjoy big-screen entertainment anywhere, making your staycation feel like a luxurious home theater getaway.

5) Best Spa Kit: Naisture Spa Kit for Women

What's a staycation without some pampering? This Korean skincare set includes everything you need for a full pampering session—hair mask, hand and foot masks, eye mask, and facial masks—all curated for ultimate relaxation. The 15-Minute Pamper Me Kit makes it easy to unwind, refresh, and rejuvenate in just a short time. Perfect for a cosy day in or a self-care evening, this spa kit transforms your staycation into a mini retreat, letting you enjoy professional-level pampering without leaving the comfort of your room.

6) Best Wellness Kit: Fabulous Frannie

For a truly restorative Eid staycation, the Fabulous Frannie Sleep Wellness Kit is necessary for peaceful nights and relaxed mornings. This crafted kit uses all-natural ingredients and 100% pure essential oils to support calm, restful sleep.

The Sleep Blend combines soothing botanicals like Chamomile, Marjoram, Bulgarian Lavender, and Vetiver to create a gentle, calming aroma that helps ease tension and prepare your mind and body for deep rest. It's a good choice for winding down after a busy day of Eid celebrations.

7) Best Headset: Sennheiser Consumer Audio

Sometimes, you just need to drown out the world, and that's where the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Bluetooth Headphones comes in. Designed for extended listening, these over-ear headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life, with a quick-charge feature that delivers 5 hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

Sound quality is a standout, with immersive HD stereo audio, a built-in 5-band EQ, customisable sound modes, and adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation that reduces distractions, whether you’re enjoying music by the pool or relaxing in your room.

Comfort is built-in, thanks to a lightweight ergonomic design, soft cushioned ear cups, and an adjustable headband, making them suitable for hours of uninterrupted listening. Touch controls allow you to manage music and calls effortlessly, while the included USB-C charging cable, audio cable for wired use, and padded carrying case make these headphones convenient to pack and take anywhere.

8) Best Kettle: Philips, New Daily Metal Kettle

Ah, nothing like a cup of tea. Or coffee. Boasting a 1.7-liter capacity and 2200 watts of power, this device delivers quick, efficient boiling for tea, coffee, or instant meals. It adds a modern touch to any kitchen or hotel room, while the durable metal construction ensures long-lasting performance. Lightweight yet sturdy, this kettle is perfect for lazy mornings, quick refreshments, or a cosy afternoon tea during your staycation. Practical, stylish, and reliable, it’s an essential companion for keeping hot drinks ready whenever you need them.

9) DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo

Create some memories? Sure, sign us up! The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo is a reliable choice, as reviews show. With a next-gen 1/1.3″ CMOS sensor and 13.5 stops of high dynamic range, it delivers crisp, detailed images and stunning 4K/60fps video, even in challenging low-light conditions.

The camera features dual screens, including a high-brightness OLED display, making it easy to frame shots whether you’re vlogging, snapping selfies, or filming scenic views. With a maximum photo resolution of around 40MP, every shot is ready for social sharing or printing.

Durability is key for travel and staycations: the Osmo Action 5 Pro is waterproof up to 20 meters without a case and up to 60 meters with the waterproof case, certified to EN13319 standards, so poolside adventures or beach excursions are no problem. With an operating time of 240 minutes on a single charge, you can record your long weekend moments without constant recharging.

Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.

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Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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