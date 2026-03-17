A staycation is as much about atmosphere as it is about rest, and an essential oil diffuser can be your ally. This 200ml ultrasonic diffuser, wrapped in a soft fabric cover, doubles as a subtle décor piece while filling the room with calming scents. So, you can choose between lavender for sleep, eucalyptus for clarity, or warm oud blends for a more festive Eid feel, a few drops of essential oil are enough to shift the mood. The gentle mist also works as a mini humidifier, adding a layer of comfort to air-conditioned rooms that can often feel too dry.