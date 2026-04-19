Back-to-school UAE: 15 smart picks to fix focus and block distractions, from planners to headphones

School days can unravel in strange ways. A missed charge, a forgotten pen, a snack that somehow leaks all over your bag, and suddenly the day feels harder than it needs to be. That’s why these survival kit essentials matter more than they should. An insulated water bottle keeps you going through long hours when you barely get time to breathe, while a mini hygiene kit saves you in those 'I just need five minutes to reset' moments. A portable charger is basically non-negotiable now. And an emergency stationery pouch might sound overprepared, but it’s the difference between asking around for a pen or just getting on with it.