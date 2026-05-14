PSG unveil new 2026-27 kit in Dubai

Dubai: European champion Marco Verratti was a special guest in Dubai as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and BEYOND Developments unveiled their 2026–27 home kit in a landmark event celebrating a growing partnership between football, fashion, and global culture.

The former PSG midfielder, now playing in Qatar after leaving the reigning European champions, was at the centre of the showcase, which brought together creatives, media, and cultural figures to mark the next chapter of the club’s global brand expansion.

The event was built around the launch of PSG’s 2026–27 home kit and the ongoing partnership between the club and BEYOND Developments, which was confirmed earlier this year as the club’s Official Premium Sleeve Partner until 2029.

The collaboration is framed under the theme “Two Cities. One Soul”, reflecting the shared creative and cultural identity of Paris and Dubai.

Held at BEYOND’s Sales Gallery in Dubai Maritime City, the experience combined storytelling, design, and presentation to bring the partnership and new kit to life, with Verratti’s presence linking PSG’s past success with its international future.

Guests were also given an early look at the new shirt, which was first worn in PSG’s win over Brest on Sunday. The design features a royal blue base with a bold red-and-white central stripe, intended as a tribute to the club’s supporters and set to be worn at the Parc des Princes next season.

“Paris Saint-Germain will always be part of who I am, no matter where my career takes me,” said Verratti, who spent 11 seasons at PSG between 2012 and 2023 and helped the club reach its first European Cup final in 2020.

“To see the club celebrated here in Dubai, through a partnership that reflects everything PSG stands for, ambition, beauty, community, emotions, is something I’m proud to be part of.”

Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer at Paris Saint-Germain, added: “Football culture today is more global and interconnected than ever, bridging communities and defining how people connect with each other.

"With BEYOND as our Official Premium Sleeve Partner, the partnership reflects that, creating moments such as this that bring those worlds together in meaningful, beautiful ways. Football belongs everywhere people dare to dream and here in Dubai, that conviction is on full display.”

Together with BEYOND Developments, the club is positioning this partnership as one rooted in shared values, creativity, and global connection.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.