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Arsenal vs PSG: Champions League holders chase history in Budapest final

Arsenal eye dream double while PSG target rare back-to-back glory

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The trophy is displayed on the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026.
The trophy is displayed on the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026.
AFP

Paris Saint-Germain face Arsenal in the Champions League final on Saturday in Budapest, with the French champions aiming to defend their crown and the English side chasing a first-ever European title.

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Arsenal chase first European crown

Arsenal enter the final buoyed by their Premier League success, ending a 22-year title drought. However, the London club are still searching for their first Champions League trophy after losing their only previous final in 2006 to Barcelona.

PSG target historic back-to-back titles

PSG can become only the second club in the modern Champions League era to retain the trophy, following Real Madrid’s three-peat between 2016 and 2018. A win would cement their status among Europe’s elite after last season’s triumph.

Kick-off time and venue details

The final will be played at Budapest’s Puskas Arena, with kick-off brought forward to 1600 GMT. UEFA said the change was made to improve the matchday experience and ease transport logistics for fans in the Hungarian capital.

Broadcast and global viewing

The match will be shown live on CBS and Paramount+ in the United States, while viewers in the UK can watch on TNT Sports. Despite political lobbying, the final will not be shown free-to-air in Britain.

Pre-match entertainment

American rock band The Killers will headline the pre-match show, continuing a tradition of major musical performances ahead of recent finals, including Linkin Park and Lenny Kravitz.

PSG eye European history

Since the Champions League era began in 1992, only Real Madrid have successfully defended the trophy. Several champions, including AC Milan, Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United, have fallen short in their title defence campaigns.

Arsenal aim to complete historic season

Arsenal are looking to cap a strong season with a rare Premier League–Champions League double, marking what would be the biggest achievement in the club’s modern history.

Coaches chasing record milestone

A win would see PSG coach Luis Enrique join an elite group of managers with three or more Champions League titles, alongside Carlo Ancelotti, Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola.

About the Puskas Arena

The 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena opened in 2019 on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadion, named after Hungarian legend and Real Madrid icon Ferenc Puskas, a three-time European Cup winner.

Road to the final and legacy stakes

PSG lifted the 2025 title, while recent winners include Real Madrid and Manchester City. Arsenal, meanwhile, are seeking to write a new chapter in their European history as they face one of the toughest challenges in club football.

Related Topics:
footballarsenalChampions League

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