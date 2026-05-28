Arteta v Enrique: Friends-turned rivals chase history

But, having said that, it is also not fair to either English champions Arsenal or French champions Paris Saint-Germain, that the attention of the football world is already on the showpiece starting in exactly two weeks’ time, even as Mikel Arteta’s side go for their first title and Luis Enrique eyes back-to-back crowns.

"Pep has been a reference for all of us who want to play football in a certain way," said Enrique, who followed in the Catalan tactician's footsteps by coaching Barca.

For Arteta and Enrique, it is almost like their paths were always meant to cross. Theirs is a friendship-turned rivalry, with both sharing roots in Barcelona and having an obsession with excellence. And both are disciples of departing Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

With injury possibilities at the back of the minds of players who will be taking the field in Budapest this Saturday, the question of World Cup-bound players giving their 100 per cent always remains a part of the conversation. Even so, the chance of making history should be motivation enough for both sides to give it their best shot.

"The way he transmits the message, how convinced he is about what he does, and regardless of any opinion, he (sticks) by what he believes – I think that's a superpower," Arteta told UEFA.

"It will be very difficult but we believe a lot in our style of play and what we want to do,” Enrique added.

"Mikelito Arteta... I'm very fond of him," said the 56-year-old PSG coach, whose use of the diminutive might be construed as a mind game ahead of the final, bringing back the nickname he had for Arteta a quarter-of-a-century ago.

Arteta credits Guardiola with giving him the know-how to begin his own coaching career, having worked under him as an assistant at City for three years.

For Enrique, a win would see him join Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane as a three-time Champions League winner, having also won with Barca. For Arteta, a double will cement his legacy at the club that has seen its fair share of near-misses over the years.

As for Enrique, this final feels different to last year’s. "I'd say there was more pressure last season because everyone was like, 'This is it! We can't lose this time!'" he said. "This time around, there is pressure because we believe we deserve it."

"It's two teams that are exceptional in the way they function, (how) they adapt and the intensity they play with," the 44-year-old Arsenal manager said. "We're going to have to be our best version to win it."

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.