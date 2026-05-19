Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City; Enzo Maresca likely to take over

Guardiola era ends at Man City as Maresca lined up to inherit historic dynasty
End of an era. Pep Guardiola is reportedly leaving Manchester City this summer and honestly, English football will never feel the same again.
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Guardiola is preparing to step down at the end of the season, bringing one of the greatest managerial reigns in football history to a close. Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is expected to replace him. Pep has a contract till 2027 but he is not going to see that out.
What Pep did in England still feels unreal. I still remember people doubting him when he first arrived. Many thought his style would not work in English football. But that man looked like he was operating from a different planet from day one.
Then the trophies started coming. And they just never stopped.
A domestic treble. An actual treble. Six Premier League titles. Manchester City’s first Champions League trophy. And then the historic four peat, something nobody had ever done before in the history of the English top flight.
Winning became part of City’s identity under Pep.
Saturday’s win over Chelsea reportedly secured his 20th major trophy (including the Community Shield) during his 10 years at the Etihad.
And the scary part? City could still end the season with another league title.
It's not in their hands, though. Arsenal won their game against Burnley. If City fail to win against Cherries, the title race will be over before the final day of the season.
But Pep was always more than just trophies. Yes, he is a serial winner but his charisma, passion and honesty made people connect with him even if they were not City fans. The way he spoke about football, pressure, life and even humanitarian issues around the world made many admire him beyond the game itself.
That is why this feels bigger than just a manager leaving.
Now the focus shifts to Enzo Maresca, and he has massive shoes to fill. He knows the club and understands Pep’s system, but replacing someone who changed English football forever is not going to be easy.
At the same time, it does feel like the league could become more open again once Pep leaves.
City still have games left against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, and if the reports are true, those matches will be the final chapter of a legendary era.
Pep Guardiola will be missed.