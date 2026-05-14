Pep talk: Guardiola fires up Palace ahead of Arsenal clash

Dubai: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was spotted speaking with several Crystal Palace players after his side’s 3-0 win on Wednesday night, a result that keeps the pressure firmly on Arsenal heading into the final two fixtures of the season.

With City now just two points behind Arsenal, the 55-year-old took it upon himself to get in the ears of certain Palace players as the London club face the Gunners on the final day of the season.

Guardiola fielded a heavily rotated City side against Palace, but his players delivered when it mattered, securing a 3-0 win at the Etihad to keep themselves firmly in the title race.

Less than a month ago, Arsenal squandered a nine-point lead, with Manchester City beating them in a huge game at the Etihad before overtaking the Gunners’ points tally a few days later by winning their game in hand.

With Mikel Arteta’s side appearing to have thrown it away once again and many writing them off, they responded by putting themselves back in the driving seat with three straight league wins.

Within that period, it was actually City who slipped up allowing Arsenal to take back control after drawing away to Everton.

Since then, Guardiola has not shied away from openly backing Arsenal’s opponents, adding further spice to an already tense title race.

Ahead of Arsenal’s controversial 1-0 win over West Ham at the weekend, the City manager was seen referencing the fixture in an unusual moment, saying “come on you Irons” before quickly leaving a press conference.

It therefore came as little surprise that he was seen engaging with Crystal Palace players following City’s win, continuing a pattern of intriguing touchline and off-field moments.

Guardiola was seen speaking with Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton, and centre-backs Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix, appearing to offer instructions and guidance to the Palace players.

Even if Manchester City win their remaining two fixtures against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, they will still need Arsenal to drop points elsewhere.

With the Gunners welcoming already-relegated Burnley to the Emirates on Monday night, Guardiola, along with many observers, will be aware that a final-day trip to Selhurst Park could ultimately present Arsenal’s toughest test in the run-in.

Crystal Palace will, of course, be determined to finish their season strongly on the final day, particularly as it is expected to be Oliver Glasner’s last game at Selhurst Park before he departs in the summer.

However, attention is already divided within the squad, with a European final to come shortly after their meeting with Arsenal.

That has led to growing discussion around whether Glasner may choose to rotate his side or rest key players for the Arsenal fixture, a scenario that would naturally benefit the Gunners should the title race go down to the final day.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.