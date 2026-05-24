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Al Nassr reportedly prepares record $65m-$95m offer for Guardiola after Manchester City exit

Move aims to reunite Guardiola with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in late 2022

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Al Nassr is reportedly preparing a record-breaking financial package to persuade Pep Guardiola to take over as head coach following his departure from Manchester City.
Al Nassr is reportedly preparing a record-breaking financial package to persuade Pep Guardiola to take over as head coach following his departure from Manchester City.
AP

Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr FC is reportedly preparing what Spanish media described as a record-breaking financial package to persuade Pep Guardiola to take over as head coach following his departure from Manchester City.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the Saudi club was willing to offer Guardiola an annual salary estimated at between $65 million and $95 million, potentially making him the highest-paid manager in football history.

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The move aims to reunite Guardiola with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in late 2022 and has since become the face of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious football expansion project.

Guardiola left Manchester City after a decade during which he guided the club to multiple Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph, cementing his reputation as one of the most successful managers in modern football.

Reports said Al Nassr viewed Guardiola as a transformational figure capable of elevating the club’s global profile and strengthening the Saudi Pro League’s growing international appeal. Neither Guardiola nor Al Nassr has publicly commented on the reports.

Saudi clubs have spent heavily in recent years to attract elite players, coaches and executives as part of the kingdom’s broader push to position itself as a major force in global sport under Vision 2030.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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