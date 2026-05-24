Move aims to reunite Guardiola with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in late 2022
Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr FC is reportedly preparing what Spanish media described as a record-breaking financial package to persuade Pep Guardiola to take over as head coach following his departure from Manchester City.
Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the Saudi club was willing to offer Guardiola an annual salary estimated at between $65 million and $95 million, potentially making him the highest-paid manager in football history.
The move aims to reunite Guardiola with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in late 2022 and has since become the face of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious football expansion project.
Guardiola left Manchester City after a decade during which he guided the club to multiple Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph, cementing his reputation as one of the most successful managers in modern football.
Reports said Al Nassr viewed Guardiola as a transformational figure capable of elevating the club’s global profile and strengthening the Saudi Pro League’s growing international appeal. Neither Guardiola nor Al Nassr has publicly commented on the reports.
Saudi clubs have spent heavily in recent years to attract elite players, coaches and executives as part of the kingdom’s broader push to position itself as a major force in global sport under Vision 2030.