Move aims to raise competitiveness of Emirati football
Catalan Pep Guardiola has emerged as a potential candidate to coach the UAE national football team following his departure from Manchester City after a decade in charge, according to Spanish media reports.
Spanish Sport newspaper said that the UAE Football Association was studying the possibility of appointing Guardiola as part of a broader project aimed at raising the competitiveness of Emirati football on the Asian and international stage.
The reports said Guardiola, regarded as one of the most successful managers in modern football, had also attracted interest from several football federations and clubs worldwide following the end of his tenure at City.
Guardiola left Manchester City after 10 years during which he reshaped the club’s playing identity and oversaw a period of domestic and European dominance, winning multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.
Spanish media said the coach was currently leaning towards taking a year-long break from football after what was described as an intense decade at the Etihad Stadium.
The reports added that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation was also monitoring Guardiola’s situation and could prepare a major financial offer if he decided to return to coaching immediately, while Morocco and several European national teams were also following developments.
Italian clubs Juventus and AC Milan were also reported to be interested in the Spaniard as they seek to rebuild competitive projects under an experienced manager.