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Guardiola eyed by UAE Football Association to coach national team after Manchester City exit

Move aims to raise competitiveness of Emirati football

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Pep Guardiola has emerged as a potential candidate to coach the UAE national football team following his departure from Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola has emerged as a potential candidate to coach the UAE national football team following his departure from Manchester City.
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Catalan Pep Guardiola has emerged as a potential candidate to coach the UAE national football team following his departure from Manchester City after a decade in charge, according to Spanish media reports.

Spanish Sport newspaper said that the UAE Football Association was studying the possibility of appointing Guardiola as part of a broader project aimed at raising the competitiveness of Emirati football on the Asian and international stage.

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The reports said Guardiola, regarded as one of the most successful managers in modern football, had also attracted interest from several football federations and clubs worldwide following the end of his tenure at City.

Guardiola left Manchester City after 10 years during which he reshaped the club’s playing identity and oversaw a period of domestic and European dominance, winning multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Spanish media said the coach was currently leaning towards taking a year-long break from football after what was described as an intense decade at the Etihad Stadium.

The reports added that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation was also monitoring Guardiola’s situation and could prepare a major financial offer if he decided to return to coaching immediately, while Morocco and several European national teams were also following developments.

Italian clubs Juventus and AC Milan were also reported to be interested in the Spaniard as they seek to rebuild competitive projects under an experienced manager.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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