Atletico vs Arsenal preview: Arteta's team playing like Simeone’s old side

It may not be as pleasing to the eyes as Bayern vs PSG, but this has all the makings of a proper tactical contest. Arsenal will look to be compact, especially away from home, and Arteta would not mind taking a draw at the Metropolitano. But Atletico are not as defensive as people think. This Simeone side likes to attack, and with their season now hinging on this competition after the Copa del Rey final loss, they will go for it.