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Atletico vs Arsenal preview: Arteta's team playing like Simeone’s old side

Champions League semi-final first leg: Atletico vs Arsenal preview

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
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Atletico vs Arsenal
Atletico vs Arsenal
AFP (enhanced)

Rightly so, everyone is eager to watch the PSG vs Bayern game this week and not many will be keen to watch Arsenal vs Atletico considering their defensive approach. However, this could quietly turn into a terrific battle.

It may not be as pleasing to the eyes as Bayern vs PSG, but this has all the makings of a proper tactical contest. Arsenal will look to be compact, especially away from home, and Arteta would not mind taking a draw at the Metropolitano. But Atletico are not as defensive as people think. This Simeone side likes to attack, and with their season now hinging on this competition after the Copa del Rey final loss, they will go for it.

There is also that sense that this could be the end of a cycle. Griezmann is leaving, and while Julian Alvarez has not given any clear indication about his future, there is uncertainty there as well. So this is a game Atletico simply do not want to lose.

Arsenal, on the other hand, still have the Premier League race to think about. Another "bottling" there would be a huge blow, so they are coming into this with more pressure. The form isn't great either. They simply cannot afford to fall short this season. Atletico, in contrast, do not carry that same weight. Even if they go trophy-less once again, Simeone and his players will still have the backing of the fans.

If Atletico do not get a win at the Metropolitano, it will be very difficult for them at the Emirates. That is why this first leg is so important.

These games are often decided by clutch moments. Atletico may just have more match winners in that sense with Griezmann, Julian Alvarez, and possibly Lookman if fit. Arsenal, though, have their own strengths, especially from set pieces, where they have been inventive and dangerous.

At the same time, they have lacked that bit of creative spark and individual brilliance in tight moments, which could be tested in a game like this. Their defence has also been stronger than Atletico not just in this competition but across the season. In many ways, this Arsenal side feels like an old Simeone team.

In the end, it could come down to who makes fewer mistakes. Arsenal will try to stay cautious and control the game, while Atletico will look to force moments. It may not be a spectacle, but it will be intense and decided on fine margins.

Team News

Both squads are dealing with key injury concerns ahead of the first leg.

Atletico Madrid
Ruled Out: Pablo Barrios (hamstring), Jose Maria Gimenez (muscle)
Doubtful: Ademola Lookman, David Hancko
Key Return: Julian Alvarez is expected to be fit despite recent discomfort

Arsenal
Ruled Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Jurrien Timber (groin)
Doubtful: Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze
Key Return: Bukayo Saka is set for his first start in over a month after returning off the bench against Newcastle

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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