While the attacking flair of both sides produced one of the greatest games in the competition's history in the first-leg, PSG got the job done in the return leg thanks to a brilliant early goal by Ousmane Dembele followed by a heroic rearguard action. Harry Kane did eventually equalise on the night, but his strike came too late and a 1-1 draw took PSG through 6-5 on aggregate.

Sanity finally returned to Champions League football on Wednesday. After nine goals in the semi-final first-leg at Parc des Princes last week, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) drew with Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena to book their place in the final with Luis Enrique's side showing another side to their game.

"It's always great to get to another final. We're very proud of our journey and what we've done here. I think it's a time to celebrate. Playing against Bayern is always difficult, they're a great team. We know how to battle through," said midfielder Joao Neves.

And while PSG will already have their eyes set on the final against Arsenal on May 30, they will still have time to celebrate their epic journey for the second year running.

"Very happy we're in the final. We know it will be difficult against Arsenal. Bayern are one of the best teams right now – it was very difficult, the hardest one of the season," Kvaratskhelia told Canal Plus.

The Georgian set up Dembele's goal in Munich with a stunning breakaway and has been the most decisive player in the knockout stages with seven goals and three assists in eight games.

And as in the first leg, up front it was winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, unarguably the best player in this season's Champions League, who kept pulling the strings for PSG.

Warren Zaire-Emery was magnificent filling in at right-back in the absence of the injured Achraf Hakimi, and the 20-year-old France midfielder has perhaps been PSG's find of the season.

The display of defensive solidarity and solidity was led by the immense Willian Pacho, the Ecuadorian who remarkably won all six of his duels on the pitch.

"It was very intense. Very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar, we love to press high. We are very happy."

"We showed our maturity, being able to defend as well as attack. As a coach it was a pleasure to see that performance.”

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.