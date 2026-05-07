Coach Enrique hails team’s maturity and character after making consecutive finals
Sanity finally returned to Champions League football on Wednesday. After nine goals in the semi-final first-leg at Parc des Princes last week, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) drew with Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena to book their place in the final with Luis Enrique's side showing another side to their game.
While the attacking flair of both sides produced one of the greatest games in the competition's history in the first-leg, PSG got the job done in the return leg thanks to a brilliant early goal by Ousmane Dembele followed by a heroic rearguard action. Harry Kane did eventually equalise on the night, but his strike came too late and a 1-1 draw took PSG through 6-5 on aggregate.
"Tonight showed what type of team we are," Enrique told broadcaster Canal Plus.
"We showed our maturity, being able to defend as well as attack. As a coach it was a pleasure to see that performance.”
He later told reporters: "The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive. We're so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row.
"It was very intense. Very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar, we love to press high. We are very happy."
PSG’s attacking midfielder Desire Doue added: "We can't always win with magic or extraordinary play. Today we had to defend a lot but we defended very well."
The display of defensive solidarity and solidity was led by the immense Willian Pacho, the Ecuadorian who remarkably won all six of his duels on the pitch.
Warren Zaire-Emery was magnificent filling in at right-back in the absence of the injured Achraf Hakimi, and the 20-year-old France midfielder has perhaps been PSG's find of the season.
And as in the first leg, up front it was winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, unarguably the best player in this season's Champions League, who kept pulling the strings for PSG.
The Georgian set up Dembele's goal in Munich with a stunning breakaway and has been the most decisive player in the knockout stages with seven goals and three assists in eight games.
"Very happy we're in the final. We know it will be difficult against Arsenal. Bayern are one of the best teams right now – it was very difficult, the hardest one of the season," Kvaratskhelia told Canal Plus.
"We showed we can play against these teams."
And while PSG will already have their eyes set on the final against Arsenal on May 30, they will still have time to celebrate their epic journey for the second year running.
"It's always great to get to another final. We're very proud of our journey and what we've done here. I think it's a time to celebrate. Playing against Bayern is always difficult, they're a great team. We know how to battle through," said midfielder Joao Neves.