PSG vs Bayern Champions League preview: A spectacle football fans can’t miss

Treble-chasing Bayern face star-studded PSG in blockbuster Champions League semi-final
This will be a cracker of a game. Football fans have been waiting for this clash. Two sides playing some of the best, most fearless football in Europe right now. It promises to be a proper spectacle. Both teams bring pace on the wings, controllers in midfield, attacking full backs and elite finishers. They are brave in possession, they take risks, and this could simply come down to who outscores the other.
Paris Saint Germain host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, April 28 (UAE time 23:00), in the first leg of what feels like a final before the final. The numbers back the hype too. Both sides have scored 38 goals each in this season’s Champions League, underlining just how dangerous they are going forward.
Bayern arrive in Paris full of confidence. They have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title and are through to the DFB Pokal final, keeping their treble hopes very much alive. Harry Kane has been at the heart of that run, scoring in each of his last five Champions League games and hitting a career best 12 goals in the competition this season. Set pieces have also been a major weapon for them, with 18 goals coming from such situations in the league. Michael Olise and Lusi Diaz, meanwhile, are in scintillating form, adding flair, creativity and a real cutting edge in the final third.
PSG, meanwhile, come in as Ligue 1 leaders and defending champions in Europe. A comfortable 3 0 win over Angers in their last outing has kept them four points clear at the top. Luis Enrique is expected to have most of his squad available, but there is one concern.
Vitinha remains a doubt, and that could be significant. He is the controller in chief in this PSG side, the player who dictates tempo and keeps everything flowing under pressure. If he is not fit, PSG may still carry threat going forward, but they could miss that control in midfield, especially against Bayern’s intense pressing and quick transitions.
In that case, defender turned midfielder Lucas Beraldo could be asked to step in and fill that role, adding a different kind of presence in the middle.
There is also serious firepower at the top end for PSG. Ousmane Dembele has rediscovered top form in what has otherwise been an injury hit season, showing flashes of Ballon d’Or level quality again with his pace, directness and ability to change games in moments. Nuno Mendes and Desire Doue are also back and available after recent injury scares, giving the team a boost in wide areas.
Bayern do have a few concerns of their own. Vincent Kompany will not be on the touchline due to suspension, which could be a factor in such a high intensity game. Injuries to Serge Gnabry, Raphael Guerreiro, Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof also reduce their options, especially in wide and midfield areas.
History slightly favours the German side. Bayern have won nine of the 15 Champions League meetings between the two, and they have also taken five of the last six encounters. One of those wins came at this very stadium earlier this season during the UCL league phase. But PSG usually turn up when it matters the most.
All signs point to a high tempo, open contest. With so much attacking quality on both sides, defending might take a back seat. Moments of brilliance, small tactical tweaks and maybe even a single mistake could decide this one. Either way, this has all the ingredients to live up to the billing. There are several match-winners across the pitch for both sides. If Bayern can avoid defeat in Paris, they will feel confident about their chances of progressing to the final, especially with the second leg at home where their record has been strong.