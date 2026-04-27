PSG vs Bayern Champions League preview: A spectacle football fans can’t miss

All signs point to a high tempo, open contest. With so much attacking quality on both sides, defending might take a back seat. Moments of brilliance, small tactical tweaks and maybe even a single mistake could decide this one. Either way, this has all the ingredients to live up to the billing. There are several match-winners across the pitch for both sides. If Bayern can avoid defeat in Paris, they will feel confident about their chances of progressing to the final, especially with the second leg at home where their record has been strong.