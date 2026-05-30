PSG retain Champions League title after beating Arsenal on penalties

Dembele cancels Havertz opener before PSG prevail 4-3 in dramatic shoot-out
Paris Saint-Germain secured back-to-back Champions League titles after beating Arsenal on penalties in a tense final at the Puskás Arena on Saturday.
The match ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time before PSG edged a dramatic shootout 4-3 to defend their European crown.
Arsenal made a fast start, taking the lead after just six minutes when Kai Havertz broke through and fired past PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.
Despite the early setback, PSG controlled much of the possession and gradually worked their way back into the contest.
PSG found their equaliser in the 65th minute when Ousmane Dembélé converted a penalty, bringing the final level and forcing extra time — the first Champions League final to go beyond 90 minutes in a decade.
Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze missed from the spot earlier in the match, while David Raya kept the Gunners alive with a crucial save from Nuno Mendes to maintain parity.
The pressure continued into the shootout, where Lucas Beraldo converted PSG’s final penalty, leaving Gabriel Magalhães needing to score to extend the contest.
With the decisive kick, Gabriel blasted his effort over the bar, handing PSG a 4-3 penalty shootout win.
The miss sparked celebrations among PSG players and fans as they lifted back-to-back Champions League trophies in Budapest.