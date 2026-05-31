Luis Enrique joins elite quartet with Champions League title

Enrique described his team's second UEFA Champions League triumph in Budapest as "even bigger" than their maiden European title a year ago, after the French club edged Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on penalties, despite enjoying nearly 75 per cent possession in regulation and extra-time.

"I think we have deserved it over the course of the season even if the final was really close-fought," added Enrique, as PSG become the first team since Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018 to retain the Champions League trophy.

"It is even bigger because we knew of the difficulties of playing against Arsenal, and for us as a team and a city it is incredible to win it," the Spaniard told broadcaster Canal Plus amid on-pitch celebrations at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Midfielder Fabian Ruiz added: "It was Real Madrid and now it's us too. They defended all through the game and football is fair... today the right team won."

PSG winger Desire Doue said: "We are so, so proud, so happy, so grateful. As a team, as a family, I think we deserve that... look at the fans, we are so happy."

"It was difficult. But the whole season has been difficult. We had to deal with a lot of things but in the end we have won another Champions League and we are all delighted."

Ousmane Dembele, the Ballon d'Or holder whose strike on the night saw him end the season with 20 goals in total, said: "It is exceptional, it's a great night. We have worked hard this season in order to do the 'back-to-back'. It is magnificent. We are so pleased and we will savour this tonight.

"We showed how much we wanted it. The coach said right at the start of the season that it is hard to win it, but it is even harder to win it twice.

"It is a different emotion this time, it is incredible that we have done it back to back," said captain Marquinhos, who has been at PSG since 2013.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.