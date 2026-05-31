Arsenal end season on sour note as European glory remains elusive

The North London club were left heartbroken following a penalty shoot-out defeat to PSG
Dubai: On Saturday night at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, it was a night of fine margins and ultimately heartbreak for Arsenal, as their dream of a historic double ended in agonising fashion with defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.
For all the disappointment, Arsenal’s season will still be remembered as a successful campaign.
After years of rebuilding and near-misses, they finally reclaimed the Premier League title, re-establishing themselves as England’s dominant force.
Yet football’s most unforgiving stage ensured that their European ambitions ended in sorrow rather than celebration.
The final began perfectly for the Gunners who took the lead inside six minutes when Kai Havertz broke away before finishing emphatically into the roof of the net.
At that stage, PSG looked rattled, unable to settle into rhythm as Arsenal reverted to what they had been so successful in doing during the whole season… defending.
For much of the opening hour, Arsenal frustrated the reigning champions, keeping their structure compact and limiting PSG’s attacking stars to half-chances.
The turning point arrived in the 65th minute. Cristhian Mosquera’s clumsy challenge on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the box handed PSG the lifeline they had been searching for.
Up stepped none other than Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembele, who made no mistake from the spot, drilling home the equaliser with ruthless precision.
From that point on, PSG seized control with their midfield dictating possession, pushing Arsenal deeper and deeper into their own half.
The pressure became relentless, wave after wave of Parisian attacks testing Arsenal’s resolve.
Substitute Bradley Barcola nearly delivered the decisive blow in the closing stages of normal time, bursting through on goal only to see his effort crash into the side netting. It was a moment that left Arsenal fans holding their breath, fully aware of how thin the margins had become.
Extra time offered little respite with both sides showing signs of fatigue, yet PSG remained the more assertive team, continuing to dictate territory and possession.
Arsenal, by contrast, struggled to escape their own half, registering just 24.7% possession by the final whistle, the lowest recorded in a Champions League final since 2004. Still, they survived, dragging the contest to penalties where everything would be decided.
PSG led the shootout 2–1 when summer signing Eberechi Eze stepped up for Arsenal. His slow, hesitant run-up ended in disaster, sending his effort wide and handing the advantage back to the French champions.
However, David Raya kept them alive with a crucial save from Nuno Mendes, and Declan Rice calmly converted his attempt to restore hope.
PSG responded immediately through Lucas Beraldo, leaving Gabriel Magalhães with the pressure of keeping Arsenal’s dream alive.
The Brazilian defender, one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season, stepped forward, but in a moment that encapsulated the cruelty of the sport, he blazed his penalty over the bar.
PSG erupted in celebration. Arsenal were left stunned, standing on the edge of glory only to fall at the final hurdle.
For Arsenal, the pain will be intensified by history, it marks their second Champions League final defeat in a decade, echoing their loss to Barcelona when they surrendered a lead in similarly painful circumstances.
Once again, they had taken control of a final, only to see it slip away when it mattered most.
Chelsea remain the only London club to have lifted the Champions League trophy, a statistic that will sting for Arsenal supporters as they reflect on another missed opportunity.
This season will ultimately be remembered as one of progress and silverware for Arsenal, but also as a harsh reminder of football’s margins at the very top.
They returned to the summit of English football, yet Europe’s biggest prize remains just out of reach.