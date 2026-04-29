PSG vs Bayern: A 5-4 classic that cleansed my eyes and soul

That Kane long ball for Luis Diaz… what a pass. And the touch and finish from Diaz, pure class. Kvaratskhelia, or Kvaradona as many call him, cutting in from the left and scoring an absolute beauty. The Olise banger that just flew in. Nuno Mendes, one of the best left backs in the world, having a rare night where he was actually tested again and again by the relentless Olise. You do not see him struggle like that often.