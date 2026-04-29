PSG vs Bayern: A 5-4 classic that cleansed my eyes and soul

A night of pure Jogo Bonito as both teams played without fear and delivered a spectacle
No, this is not a match report. This is just me trying to put into words what it felt like to watch a proper footballing spectacle.
So often this season, the football has been dull. Especially in the Premier League, which is my bread and butter, though Cherki and City have made it better in recent weeks. La Liga, especially Barcelona, has been a bit of a saving grace, but watching PSG vs Bayern felt like it cleansed my eyes and soul. What a game of football that was.
5-4.
Chaos. Pure chaos.
Some stunning goals, some calamitous defending, and everything in between. This was Jogo Bonito in its purest form. Hands down, one of the best games I have ever watched. It had everything.
Two teams that actually wanted to play football. No fear. No hesitation.
1v1 battles all over the pitch. Duels everywhere. Wingers taking on full backs. Full backs bombing forward like there is no tomorrow. Gegenpressing was on show as well.
You look at one end, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise are dancing. You blink, and on the other side you have Kvaratskhelia, Doue and Dembele doing their thing.
Harry Kane dropping deep, pulling strings, almost mirroring what Dembele was doing at the other end. Kimmich controlling things for Bayern, Vitinha doing the same for PSG. Just pure football.
And then the madness.
Bayern leaving space at the back because both full backs were going for it. PSG exploiting it. At 5-2 early in the second half, it felt like this could turn into a complete demolition. The first half itself had ended 3-2 and was already breathless.
But Bayern never gave up.
They kept coming. 5-3. 5-4.
You could see the cracks in PSG as well. Marquinhos, who has been a weak point at times, had his moments again. Defensive chaos on both sides, but somehow, it just made the game even better.
And that is the beauty of it. It was fearless football. risks were taken and the reward was for the football fans.
That Kane long ball for Luis Diaz… what a pass. And the touch and finish from Diaz, pure class. Kvaratskhelia, or Kvaradona as many call him, cutting in from the left and scoring an absolute beauty. The Olise banger that just flew in. Nuno Mendes, one of the best left backs in the world, having a rare night where he was actually tested again and again by the relentless Olise. You do not see him struggle like that often.
Then the little Joao Neves rising for that header from a set piece. And of course, the controversy. That penalty for the Davies handball.
There were so many moments like that, you cannot even talk about all of them without turning this into a full match report.
But that is not the point.
The point is, I did not want the game to end.
This was a joy to watch. A reminder of why we fall in love with this sport in the first place.
Thank you Luis Enrique. Thank you Kompany.
Even from the stands, serving his ban, Kompany would have been proud of the fight his team showed.
One more leg to go.
And honestly, I cannot wait.