Luis Enrique: We will need to score at least three more goals

On the other side, Bayern striker Harry Kane told the UK's Amazon Prime: "You saw two high-level teams in attacking play and transition. Overall, we look at their goals, the penalty was harsh but we could have killed the game earlier on. We fought and we clawed and we're back in the tie... We go to the Allianz with nothing to lose, we're at our best when we're intense and physical. It'll be who takes their moments next week, with the crowd behind us, we hope that can push us over the line."