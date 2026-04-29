Luis Enrique: We will need to score at least three more goals

Despite epic 5-4 win in first leg, PSG coach says scoring more goals the only way forward
Nine goals, 90 frenetic minutes.
At the end of it all, Paris Saint-Germain finished with just a one-goal advantage going into their Champions League return leg against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena. The comeback from the German side on Tuesday night after being 5-2 down wasn’t lost on PSG coach Luis Enrique who admitted his team will likely need to score several more goals away next week to be sure of reaching another Champions League final.
"I just asked my staff how many goals they thought we would need next week and we all think we will need to score at least three," said the Spaniard, who masterminded PSG's 5-0 triumph over Inter Milan in last season's final.
That allowed them to win the Champions League for the first time in their history and next Wednesday's semi-final second leg will be their first visit to the Allianz Arena since then.
"Bayern will of course be in their stadium and will be even stronger with their fans behind them but going back there will bring back beautiful memories for us. We want to have the same mentality and will go out to try to win the game."
Fans of the game worldwide would have been understandably overjoyed watching the two sides playing free-flowing football and bringing the kind of breathtaking intensity that had Enrique waxing eloquent. "The intensity of the game throughout was exceptional," he said.
"We won it and we are very pleased, but at 5-2 we thought we could have had a better result.
"We deserved to win, but we also deserved to draw and lose!"
And talking of fans, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany ended up being one on Tuesday after having to watch from the stands due to suspension, an experience he described as a "catastrophe".
"It's no fun," Kompany told Prime Video. "If it never happens again, I'll be satisfied.
"I can't take decisions 80 meters (262 feet) away. But I appreciated the way the players responded, from high up in the stands."
Looking ahead to the return leg at home, the Belgian said he wanted an even louder atmosphere than for the rousing quarter-final win over Real Madrid.
"There was such fire against Madrid. We need no less than that, we need even more, and that's all I can ask for," he said. "I'd go to the stadium for a game like that, but not to be quiet."
While the coaches did their bit from the dugout and in Kompany’s case, on the practice pitch prior to watching from the stands, it was the players who made the memorable night happen.
PSG's man-of-the-match Ousmane Dembele told Canal+ following the epic first-leg: "Two great teams that attack, who don't question themselves – it's the Champions League semi-final, we know Bayern are a great team, we are too. We're happy with the result, even if stopped playing at 5-2... Bayern are a great team, it was an incredible match. Now we're going to go to Munich to try to win another match, and to qualify (for the final) we're going to have to concentrate."
PSG captain Marquinhos added: "All football lovers, I'm sure they revelled in watching the match. On the pitch, it was a real pleasure to play in this match. We dream about matches like this all year long, throughout all our childhood... These are two teams with this mentality of never giving up, to always push, to always go forwards. It was a great football match and it will be likewise over there. We have a small advantage, so we have to go over there with the right mentality to win there."
On the other side, Bayern striker Harry Kane told the UK's Amazon Prime: "You saw two high-level teams in attacking play and transition. Overall, we look at their goals, the penalty was harsh but we could have killed the game earlier on. We fought and we clawed and we're back in the tie... We go to the Allianz with nothing to lose, we're at our best when we're intense and physical. It'll be who takes their moments next week, with the crowd behind us, we hope that can push us over the line."
Looking ahead to the next leg, Bayern goalscorer Dayot Upamecano said: "It will be a very intense match with lots of duels, but we will do everything to show that we're at home. We played a great match but nothing is over. They will have to come to the Arena and that will be another great, great match and we will defend our jerseys."
Needless to say, fans of the beautiful game cannot wait to see these two sides continue from where they left off at Parc des Princes.