The Greatest Champions League Knockout Matches of All Time

Check out this list of the best UCL knockout matches since 1992
Dubai: Following Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich’s breathtaking nine-goal thriller in the Champions League semi-final, the Gulf News team thought there was no better time to look back at some of the greatest knockout matches in the competition’s history.
Following PSG and Bayern Munich’s breathtaking nine-goal thriller in the Champions League semi-final first leg, the Gulf News team thought there was no better time to look back at some of the greatest knockout matches in the competition’s history.
This list is in no particular order and stretches back to 1992, when the competition was rebranded as the UEFA Champions League.
Manchester United’s win over Bayern Munich remains one of the most dramatic nights in football history, decided by two goals deep into stoppage time.
United entered the final in Barcelona chasing history, but found themselves behind early after a stunning free-kick from Mario Basler gave Bayern Munich the lead. Bayern controlled large parts of the game and looked set to lift the trophy, with United struggling to break down a disciplined German side led by experienced figures such as Lothar Matthäus.
With Bayern seconds away from victory, United struck twice in a matter of moments, first through substitute Teddy Sheringham, then through Ole Gunnar Solskjær, completing one of the most extraordinary turnarounds in football history. The win secured a historic treble for Manchester United making them the first English club ever to achieve the feat.
Often called ‘The Miracle of Istanbul,’ the 2005 Champions League final is widely regarded as one of the greatest football matches ever played.
AC Milan arrived in Istanbul as clear favourites, boasting a squad filled with world-class stars including Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Paolo Maldini and Hernán Crespo. Milan blew the Reds away in the first half as Maldini scored inside the opening minute before Crespo added two more goals to hand the Italian side a dominant 3-0 half-time lead.
What followed became football history. Inspired by captain Steven Gerrard, Liverpool produced an astonishing comeback, scoring three goals in just six second-half minutes through Gerrard, Vladimír Šmicer and Xabi Alonso to level the match at 3-3. Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek then made a famous double save from Andriy Shevchenko in extra time before the English side completed the miracle by winning on penalties.
This final is remembered as one of the most unlikely Champions League triumphs ever. Played at Bayern’s own Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich entered the final as overwhelming favourites.
The German side dominated the match from start to finish, creating chance after chance, while Chelsea spent most of the night defending deep and relying on their Czech goalkeeper Petr Čech. With just seven minutes remaining, Bayern finally broke through via Thomas Müller and looked set to win the trophy on home soil.
Chelsea responded immediately as Didier Drogba powered home a dramatic late header from a corner, one of the most iconic goals in Champions League final history. Bayern were then handed another huge chance in extra time when they won a penalty, only for Čech to save Robben’s effort. Chelsea eventually completed the upset in the penalty shootout, with Drogba scoring the winning penalty to secure the club’s first-ever Champions League title.
Famously known as ‘La Décima’, this match was one of the most emotionally charged finals in modern football.
Atlético Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, took a dramatic lead over their rivals through Diego Godín and looked destined to win their first-ever Champions League title. Atlético’s organisation, frustrated Real Madrid for almost the entire match, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois producing key saves to keep them ahead as the clock ticked toward history.
But in the dying seconds of normal time, everything changed. Deep into stoppage time, Sergio Ramos rose to head home a dramatic equaliser, sending the game into extra time and crushing Atlético’s dream at the final moment. From there, Real Madrid completely took control, with goals from Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo sealing a 4-1 victory. It secured Real Madrid’s long-awaited tenth European Cup and marked one of the most devastating late collapses in final history.
Barcelona’s comeback against PSG is the biggest comeback in Champions League history in terms of the scale of the deficit overturned.
PSG stunned Europe in the first leg with a 4-0 win in Paris, leaving Barcelona needing something close to impossible at the Camp Nou. With no team ever having overturned a four-goal first-leg deficit in the competition at that stage, the task facing Barcelona was historic.
The second leg quickly swung both ways in a night of chaos. Barcelona surged into a 3-0 lead, but a crucial away goal from Edinson Cavani silenced the Camp Nou and gave PSG a vital lifeline, meaning Barcelona would need three more goals just to go through. What followed was pure drama: three goals in seven incredible minutes, including late strikes from Neymar and the last-gasp winner by Sergi Roberto, completed the 6-1 victory on the night and sealed an unforgettable 6-5 aggregate turnaround.
The 2018/19 Champions League campaign is widely regarded as one of the best ever, with Tottenham’s comeback win over Ajax in the semi-final embedded within this.
Ajax had captured Europe’s attention with their fearless young side featuring stars such as Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech, already knocking out both Real Madrid and Juventus on their run to the semi-finals. After winning the first leg in London, Ajax raced into a 2-0 lead in Amsterdam, leaving Spurs needing three second-half goals to reach the final.
What followed was one of the most dramatic nights the competition has ever seen. Inspired by Lucas Moura, Tottenham mounted an incredible comeback as the Brazilian scored twice to level the tie on aggregate but Ajax were still set to go through thanks to an away goal they scored in the first leg. With the match seconds away from extra time, Moura completed his hat-trick with a last-gasp winner deep into stoppage time, silencing the Johan Cruyff Arena and sending Spurs through on away goals. The dramatic turnaround secured Tottenham’s first-ever Champions League final appearance and cemented the match as an all-time European classic.
The other semi-final of the 2018/19 Champions League saw Liverpool produce perhaps the most famous European night in Anfield’s history.
After suffering a 3-0 defeat in the first leg at the Camp Nou, Liverpool returned to Anfield without key attackers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, leaving many believing the tie was already over. Barcelona, led by Lionel Messi, looked firmly in control after their dominant first-leg performance and appeared destined for the final.
Instead, Anfield witnessed one of its most famous European nights. Liverpool overwhelmed Barcelona with intensity and belief, scored just three minutes in through Divock Origi lifting the Anfield crowd. At half-time the Reds knew they still had a long way to go but the substitution of Georginio Wijnaldum changed the game with the Dutchman scoring twice to level the tie. The decisive moment came from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quick-thinking corner, catching Barcelona’s defence asleep before Origi fired home. The comeback sent Liverpool into the Champions League final, where they went on to defeat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid to secure their sixth European Cup.