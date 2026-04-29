The Greatest Champions League Knockout Matches of All Time

What followed was one of the most dramatic nights the competition has ever seen. Inspired by Lucas Moura, Tottenham mounted an incredible comeback as the Brazilian scored twice to level the tie on aggregate but Ajax were still set to go through thanks to an away goal they scored in the first leg. With the match seconds away from extra time, Moura completed his hat-trick with a last-gasp winner deep into stoppage time, silencing the Johan Cruyff Arena and sending Spurs through on away goals. The dramatic turnaround secured Tottenham’s first-ever Champions League final appearance and cemented the match as an all-time European classic.