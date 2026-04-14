Michael Olise: “Messi is the best player of all time, he is my idol”

Olise shines for Bayern and hailed Messi as the GOAT
Michael Olise is enjoying a stunning season at Bayern Munich, and for Chelsea fans, it is one that hurts to watch.
There was a time when it felt like Chelsea had done enough to bring him in from Crystal Palace after triggering his release clause. But that move never materialised, and Olise ended up at Bayern instead. Looking at how things have played out, it is hard not to feel he landed exactly where he belongs. Bayern remain one of the top clubs in world football, while Chelsea are still searching for stability.
The 24 year old has been one of the standout performers in Europe this season. His numbers tell the story. Olise has registered 29 assists and scored 17 goals, making him the only player across Europe’s top five leagues to reach that level of creativity.
It is not just about stats either. He has delivered in the biggest moments.
Bayern head into the second leg of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid with a 2–1 advantage after winning at the Bernabeu. On that night, Olise was electric, especially down the flank where he repeatedly got the better of Real Madrid’s left back Carreras.
With the return leg at the Allianz Arena, all eyes will once again be on him to produce something special and help Bayern finish the job.
Off the pitch, Olise has also opened up about the player who shaped his love for the game.
Speaking to ESPN Deportes, he made it clear that Lionel Messi was his childhood idol.
My childhood idol is Lionel Messi. I grew up watching all his matches. He is the best player of all timeOlise
He will also be hoping to light up the World Cup in June, with France widely considered one of the favourites to go all the way.