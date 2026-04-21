Harry Kane current favourite to win 2026 Ballon d’Or

Dubai: The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is beginning to take shape as the club season approaches its final few weeks.

With the World Cup still to come this summer, a tournament that traditionally plays a major role in shaping the Ballon d’Or race, the England captain will need to produce strong performances this summer if he is to become the first English winner of the award since 2001.

Kane further underlined his extraordinary season with a goal in Bayern Munich’s thrilling 4-3 Champions League quarter-final win over Real Madrid, taking his tally to 51 goals in all competitions, including 17 in his last 13 matches.

He is also closing in on a third consecutive Bundesliga Golden Boot with 32 goals to his name, while in the Champions League he has moved to 12 goals, just three behind Kylian Mbappé, who can no longer add to his total after his side’s elimination.

Kane has long been a prolific scorer, but this season he has the chance to crown it with a treble as Bayern have already won the Bundesliga, and have the Champions League and DFB-Pokal to play for.

Lamine Yamal is already seen as a strong contender to win multiple Ballon d’Or awards in the future, and 2026 could mark the moment he claims the first of them.

This season alone, he has registered 41 goals and assists in 44 matches, underlining his rapid rise at the top level.

While the quarter-final disappointment will sting, Barcelona remain firmly in the hunt for the league title to go alongside their Supercopa de España triumph.

Yamal will then shift his attention to the international stage, where he will look to lead Spain’s charge at the World Cup after already starring at Euro 2024 as a 16-year-old.

Michael Olise is another contender, the Frenchman has taken his game to another level since his summer move from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich, where he has already recorded an impressive 47 goal involvements in 42 appearances across three competitions.

His flair, vision and creativity have stood out throughout the season, with 29 assists leaving him just three short of the single-season record in Europe’s top five leagues, currently shared by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Xavi and Lionel Messi (32). On current form, that milestone looks well within reach.

Alongside Kane, Olise remains central to Bayern’s push for a historic treble, while also carrying ambitions of international success with France at the World Cup this summer.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.