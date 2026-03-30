Are Saudi Pro League clubs about to offer the English forward a huge deal?
Dubai: Bayern Munich are not looking to part ways with Harry Kane, although they acknowledge that an extraordinary offer from Saudi could potentially force a rethink.
Kane has been in sensational form since his 2023 move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich, netting an incredible 133 goals in 136 appearances across all competitions.
This campaign has arguably been his finest yet, with 31 goals in just 26 Bundesliga matches and 48 in 40 games overall.
The 32-year-old is under contract until the end of next season and, with Bayern chasing another Bundesliga title while remaining strong contenders in the Champions League, a summer departure appears highly unlikely.
Honorary President Uli Hoeness has spoken out about Kane’s future, and whilst he seems confident that the England captain will still be a Bayern player next season his comments may have caught the attention of Saudi Pro League clubs.
Speaking to German outlet Kicker, Hoeness said: ‘He didn’t exercise his release clause, which means he’s definitely under contract here until summer 2027.’
‘What I’m hearing and feeling is that he and his family feel extremely comfortable here. You never know when a Saudi comes along and puts a lot of money on the table… But he feels very much at home.’
Bizarrely the 74-year-old went onto value Kane, discussing how much it would cost for a club to stand a chance of taking him away from the German champions.
‘I’d say Harry Kane is worth €150m.
‘But then you see Alexander Isak cost €150m to Liverpool…if Isak is worth €150m, then Harry is worth €250m.’
With Kane approaching 34, some may interpret Hoeness’ remarks as a calculated move to tempt clubs into submitting a substantial bid, one that Bayern could ultimately capitalise on by cashing in on an ageing forward.