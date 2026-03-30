Dubai: Bayern Munich are not looking to part ways with Harry Kane, although they acknowledge that an extraordinary offer from Saudi could potentially force a rethink.

Kane has been in sensational form since his 2023 move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich, netting an incredible 133 goals in 136 appearances across all competitions.

This campaign has arguably been his finest yet, with 31 goals in just 26 Bundesliga matches and 48 in 40 games overall.

The 32-year-old is under contract until the end of next season and, with Bayern chasing another Bundesliga title while remaining strong contenders in the Champions League, a summer departure appears highly unlikely.

Honorary President Uli Hoeness has spoken out about Kane’s future, and whilst he seems confident that the England captain will still be a Bayern player next season his comments may have caught the attention of Saudi Pro League clubs.

‘What I’m hearing and feeling is that he and his family feel extremely comfortable here. You never know when a Saudi comes along and puts a lot of money on the table… But he feels very much at home.’

Bizarrely the 74-year-old went onto value Kane, discussing how much it would cost for a club to stand a chance of taking him away from the German champions.

With Kane approaching 34, some may interpret Hoeness’ remarks as a calculated move to tempt clubs into submitting a substantial bid, one that Bayern could ultimately capitalise on by cashing in on an ageing forward.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.