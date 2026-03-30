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Who next for Spurs? De Zerbi & Redknapp amongst candidates

Spurs are looking for their third new manager of the season

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Who's next for Spurs as the hunt for a new manager begins... again
Who's next for Spurs as the hunt for a new manager begins... again
AFP

Dubai: After Tottenham Hotspur confirmed Igor Tudor’s departure, speculation has immediately emerged over who would step in as the club’s next manager.

The Lilywhites are now looking for their third new manager in what has been a disastrous season for the side who are currently one place above the relegation zone with just seven games to play.

The appointment of Tudor didn’t go to plan with the Croatian lasting just 44 days in charge with a record of four losses and one draw from his five Premier League games.

The hierarchy at Spurs are now on the hunt for their third manager of the season, and the appointment better be a good one…

Huge interest in De Zerbi

The club appears to be primarily targeting former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, with Spurs keen on securing the Italian on a permanent basis.

The 46-year-old is a free agent following his exit from Marseille earlier this season where he initially impressed helping the side finish second in Ligue 1 in 2024‑25. However inconsistent results, a disappointing Champions League campaign, and a heavy loss to PSG led to his departure by mutual consent in February 2026.

De Zerbi has something Tudor lacked, proven Premier League experience having previously impressed during his tenure at Brighton.

Arriving in September 2022, he quickly made a big impact, leading the Seagulls to their highest ever Premier League finish, in sixth place. This secured Brighton’s first‑ever qualification for European football with his attractive, attacking style earning widespread praise and raised Brighton’s profile in England.

However, initial indications suggest whilst De Zerbi is open to becoming the club's next permanent head coach, he would prefer to wait until the end of the season when he knows whether the club are still in the Premier League.

Several Tottenham fan groups have expressed their objections to the potential appointment of De Zerbi due to his decision to bring former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood to Marseille.

Greenwood joined De Zerbi in 2023 after leaving Man United, following the dropping of legal charges against him, including attempted rape and assault.

During his time in the south of France, De Zerbi described Greenwood as a "good guy" who had paid a "heavy price" for his past.

Who are the other candidates?

The unsuccessful tenure of Tudor has likely shown the Spurs board that their next manager must bring one of two key qualities: proven experience in relegation battles or a track record of managing at the top level in the Premier League.

Harry Redknapp’s name has been thrown about with the former Spurs boss saying he would take the job until the end of the season if called upon.  

If the club were to appoint Redknapp, it would likely be met with overwhelming support from fans.

He managed Spurs from 2008 to 2012, guiding the club to a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in the 2009–10 season, one of the club’s most memorable campaigns in recent history.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing in Sean Dyche on a short-term basis.

Dyche, available after his February departure from Nottingham Forest, is well-regarded for his ability to help teams avoid relegation, a quality particularly relevant given Spurs’ current struggles.

However, sources indicate that Dyche would expect a minimum 18-month contract if appointed, which could complicate negotiations and delay any potential agreement.

Former Spurs players Glenn Hoddle and Chris Hughton have also been touted as interim appointments.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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