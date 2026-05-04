De Zerbi takes Spurs out of drop zone with Villa win “more than three points”

The Italian has won his last two matches as Spurs manager
Dubai: Tottenham Hotspur have moved out of the relegation zone after picking up a huge three points against Aston Villa on Sunday night.
Conor Gallagher and Richarlison netted for Spurs in their 2-1 victory at Villa Park with West Ham dropping into 18th.
Manager Roberto De Zerbi has guided Spurs to back-to-back Premier League victories, a run of form that could prove crucial in helping the club avoid top-flight relegation for the first time in its history.
Speaking after the win over fifth-placed Villa, De Zerbi was clearly pleased with what he saw from his team.
He said: "I'm very happy, and very pleased for the performance from the team, we won against a strong Aston Villa team.
“It's always very tough playing against Umari Emery, against this Villa and in this stadium.
“I’m happy with this kind of performance, even more than the three points. Of course, the three points are important, we’re now one point ahead of West Ham, but the most important thing tonight was to play a great game, to keep believing more and more in ourselves, and to trust in our qualities.”
There is little doubt that Spurs have the quality within their squad to secure their Premier League safety, but for much of the season the issue has been less about talent and more about confidence.
The team had looked short of belief, however since ending their winless run in 2026 with a victory over Wolves two weeks ago, there has been a noticeable shift in mood and performance, with players beginning to rediscover their usual standards and playing with greater assurance.
Roberto De Zerbi addressed that transformation in characteristically honest fashion, stressing both his belief in the squad and his role in restoring their confidence.
“If I say Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Palhinha and all our players are top level, it’s because I feel it, I don’t want to sell something if I don’t believe in my words.
“My work is just to transfer confidence, to make them believe in themselves, to be stronger than defeat, stronger than the position in the table, and stronger than what people say about Tottenham, to show passion, value, humility and pride.”
De Zerbi admitted he is just as surprised as anyone that a squad of Spurs’ quality finds itself fighting relegation rather than pushing for Champions League places.
While he has repeatedly highlighted the ability within his group, he acknowledged that the reality of the Premier League can quickly turn against any team.
“Yeah, I am surprised to see the team where they are, but you have to consider the league we are playing in.
“The Premier League is tough. If you suffer many injuries, if you don’t win for a long time, and you lose confidence in yourself, game by game it becomes worse and worse.
Spurs’ fate now rests on their next three Premier League fixtures against Leeds, Chelsea, and Everton.
With the relegation battle tightening, their survival could come down to this decisive run of games, where maximum points would be enough to secure their place in the top flight.