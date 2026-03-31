Spurs appoint Roberto De Zerbi as head coach

The Italian has signed a five-year deal with the club
Dubai: Tottenham Hotspur have announced the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach.
The former Brighton boss has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal with the club.
Following his appointment, Roberto de Zerbi told the Tottenham Hotspur club website: “I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world.
“In all my discussions with the club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear – to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters. I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it.
“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season. I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that.”