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Emirates unveils giant flying tribute to Premier League champions Arsenal

Special Emirates Airbus A380 livery features Arsenal stars and gold ‘Champions’ branding

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The new Emirates A380 livery celebrates Arsenal’s Premier League title win and marks 20 years of partnership between the Dubai airline and the North London football club.
The new Emirates A380 livery celebrates Arsenal’s Premier League title win and marks 20 years of partnership between the Dubai airline and the North London football club.
Emirates

Dubai: Arsenal F.C. fans flying between Dubai and London may spot something different in the skies this week after Emirates unveiled a special Arsenal-themed A380 to celebrate the club’s Premier League-winning season.

The airline revealed a new custom livery featuring four Arsenal first-team players — Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard and Viktor Gyökeres — across the side of the double-decker aircraft.

The design stretches from the tail fin to the middle of the fuselage and also includes the Arsenal crest alongside large gold “Champions” lettering marking the club’s title-winning campaign.

The aircraft was painted in-house by Emirates Engineering and made its first celebratory flight to London Heathrow on Friday as flight EK001.

Emirates x Arsenal

The launch also coincides with a major milestone in the relationship between Emirates and Arsenal, with 2026 marking 20 years of partnership between the Dubai-based airline and the North London football club.

Emirates remains Arsenal’s official airline partner and also holds the naming rights to the club’s home ground, Emirates Stadium, in London. The airline’s “Fly Better” branding also continues to appear on the shirts of Arsenal’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

The new aircraft joins a growing list of special Emirates liveries linked to major sporting events and football partnerships. Over the years, the airline has unveiled themed aircraft featuring clubs, tournaments and international sporting competitions as airlines increasingly use aviation branding to connect with global fan bases.

For aviation enthusiasts and football supporters alike, the giant Airbus A380 is expected to become a popular sight on Emirates’ London routes in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal won their latest Premier League title in the 2025/26 season. Managed by Mikel Arteta, they secured their 14th English league championship—and first since 2004—after Manchester City's draw against Bournemouth in May 2026. 

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Emirates GroupEmirates airlineAviation

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