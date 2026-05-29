Jordan and Bahrain have temporarily suspended entry for some travellers arriving from the affected African nations, while Thailand has restricted arrivals from the DRC and Uganda to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where screening and quarantine measures are in place.

The United States has introduced some of the strictest measures so far. According to a May 28 advisory from the US Department of State, US citizens and nationals who have been in the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan within 21 days of arrival must enter the country only through designated airports for enhanced Ebola screening.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.