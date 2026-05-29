Airline urges passengers to check destination rules as countries impose Ebola measures
Dubai: Emirates has issued a travel advisory urging passengers to check destination entry requirements before flying, as several countries introduce enhanced Ebola-related screening measures and travel restrictions.
In an update published on May 28, the Dubai carrier said multiple countries have implemented “travel entry restrictions and/or enhanced screening measures due to the Ebola virus”.
The airline advised travellers to verify the latest requirements through official government channels before departure.
The warning comes after the World Health Organisation declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern earlier this month, citing a high risk of the disease spreading to neighbouring countries.
Governments across the world have since stepped up travel-related health measures, particularly for passengers arriving from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan.
United States
The United States has introduced some of the strictest measures so far. According to a May 28 advisory from the US Department of State, US citizens and nationals who have been in the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan within 21 days of arrival must enter the country only through designated airports for enhanced Ebola screening.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Homeland Security are carrying out temperature checks, travel history verification and symptom monitoring at selected airports, including Washington Dulles and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The US has also extended restrictions to green card holders who have recently travelled to the affected countries.
Canada
Canada has announced a 90-day entry ban on residents from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan starting May 28. Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning from those countries without symptoms will still need to quarantine for 21 days.
Bahamas
The Bahamas has introduced a 30-day entry ban for residents from the affected countries and announced enhanced screening and possible quarantine measures for some travellers.
India
India has launched screening and surveillance checks at airports and advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.
Jordan, Bahrain, Thailand
Jordan and Bahrain have temporarily suspended entry for some travellers arriving from the affected African nations, while Thailand has restricted arrivals from the DRC and Uganda to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where screening and quarantine measures are in place.
Kenya
Kenya has also enhanced traveller screening at high-risk entry points and activated isolation facilities as part of its containment plans.
European Union
Meanwhile, the European Union’s Health Security Committee said entry screening was not necessary for passengers arriving from the DRC and Uganda, stating the risk to the wider population remained low.
Mexico
Mexico has also tightened airport screening procedures and urged travellers to avoid visiting Congo.