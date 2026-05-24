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Oman advises 21-day health monitoring for travellers from Ebola-hit countries

Authority urges avoiding travel to outbreak areas and to follow official health updates

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman Civil Aviation Authority issued a 21-day health monitoring advisory for travellers from Ebola-affected countries.
Oman Civil Aviation Authority issued a 21-day health monitoring advisory for travellers from Ebola-affected countries.
AFP

Oman Civil Aviation Authority issued new travel guidance urging passengers arriving from countries affected by the Ebola outbreak to monitor their health for 21 days, following international health alerts linked to cases in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The authority said the advisory, issued under Circular No.1 of 2026, was based on recommendations from the World Health Organisation regarding the spread of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.

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In coordination with Oman’s medical response authorities, the CAA called on airlines operating in the sultanate and travellers heading to or arriving from affected regions to comply with precautionary health measures before, during and after travel.

The authority advised against unnecessary travel to outbreak-hit areas and urged passengers to follow official health updates and ensure they have adequate medical and evacuation insurance coverage.

Travellers were also advised to avoid contact with individuals showing symptoms such as fever, bleeding, vomiting or diarrhoea, and to avoid exposure to bodily fluids, wild animals and undercooked meat.

The CAA said passengers arriving from affected regions should seek immediate medical attention if symptoms develop and disclose their travel history to health authorities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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