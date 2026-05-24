Authority urges avoiding travel to outbreak areas and to follow official health updates
Oman Civil Aviation Authority issued new travel guidance urging passengers arriving from countries affected by the Ebola outbreak to monitor their health for 21 days, following international health alerts linked to cases in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The authority said the advisory, issued under Circular No.1 of 2026, was based on recommendations from the World Health Organisation regarding the spread of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.
In coordination with Oman’s medical response authorities, the CAA called on airlines operating in the sultanate and travellers heading to or arriving from affected regions to comply with precautionary health measures before, during and after travel.
The authority advised against unnecessary travel to outbreak-hit areas and urged passengers to follow official health updates and ensure they have adequate medical and evacuation insurance coverage.
Travellers were also advised to avoid contact with individuals showing symptoms such as fever, bleeding, vomiting or diarrhoea, and to avoid exposure to bodily fluids, wild animals and undercooked meat.
The CAA said passengers arriving from affected regions should seek immediate medical attention if symptoms develop and disclose their travel history to health authorities.