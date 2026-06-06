Health ministry outlines hygiene, screening and early symptom checks for travellers
Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has issued updated travel guidance aimed at reducing the risk of Ebola infection among residents travelling abroad, while stressing that the country's public health situation is stable and that no confirmed Ebola cases have been recorded in the UAE.
In a public awareness advisory, the ministry outlined a series of precautionary measures for travellers amid continued international monitoring of an Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.
Health authorities noted that there is currently no licensed vaccine specifically approved for the Bundibugyo variant, which is associated with the ongoing outbreak.
The ministry, according to Emarat Al Youm, urged travellers to review the latest travel advisories before departure, follow health guidance issued by their destination countries, maintain good personal hygiene and avoid contact with individuals who may be infected.
Travellers were also advised to monitor their health during and after travel and to seek medical advice immediately if symptoms develop, while informing healthcare providers of any recent travel history.
The guidance follows recent advice issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommending against travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan except when necessary.
MoHAP said Ebola symptoms typically appear between two and 21 days after exposure and may initially include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat and abdominal pain. Severe cases can progress to internal or external bleeding, organ failure and shock.
The ministry noted that the World Health Organization has classified the current outbreak of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease as a public health emergency of international concern, although the organisation continues to assess the overall global public health risk as low. The outbreak is concentrated primarily in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.
Ebola, first identified in 1976, is a severe viral disease belonging to the Filoviridae family. Four main strains are known to infect humans: Zaire, Sudan, Taï Forest and Bundibugyo. The Bundibugyo strain involved in the current outbreak was first identified in Uganda in 2007.
The ministry said the virus spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person, contaminated surfaces and materials, infected wildlife or contaminated animal products, as well as the bodies of people who have died from the disease.
It emphasised that Ebola is not transmitted through the air like Covid-19 or influenza and that infected individuals are generally not contagious before symptoms appear.
Reaffirming the country's preparedness, the ministry said the UAE continues to maintain high levels of health surveillance and readiness through enhanced monitoring, risk assessment and preventive measures in coordination with national and international partners.