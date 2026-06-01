Authorities outline symptoms, travel advice and preparedness measures nationwide
Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged the public to rely on verified information and scientific facts regarding the Ebola virus, amid growing attention surrounding the latest outbreak in parts of Africa, while emphasising that there is no cause for undue alarm.
In a public awareness campaign issued through its official social media platforms, the ministry explained how the virus spreads, outlined its early symptoms and highlighted the measures being taken nationally to monitor developments and safeguard public health.
MoHAP stressed that Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials, noting that the virus does not spread through the air in the same way as Covid-19 or seasonal influenza.
The ministry identified six early symptoms that may initially resemble flu-like illness:
fever,
fatigue,
headache,
muscle pain,
vomiting, and
general weakness.
These symptoms can appear anywhere between two and 21 days after exposure to the virus.
It also clarified that individuals infected with Ebola are not considered contagious before symptoms develop, a key distinction from some other infectious diseases.
The awareness campaign comes as international health authorities continue to monitor an outbreak linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus in Central Africa. According to the ministry, the outbreak is primarily concentrated in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with imported cases reported in Uganda.
The Bundibugyo strain was first identified in Uganda in 2007 and remains one of the less common variants of the Ebola virus.
While noting that global health authorities are treating the outbreak with seriousness, the ministry said the World Health Organization continues to assess the overall risk to global public health as low.
The UAE, it added, is closely monitoring developments and has strengthened surveillance and early detection systems, increased preparedness at airports and border crossings, enhanced the readiness of healthcare facilities and laboratories, and activated coordination mechanisms among relevant national authorities.
The ministry also highlighted travel guidance issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which advises against travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan except when necessary due to the current Ebola outbreak.
Travellers planning to visit affected countries have been urged to review the latest official guidance before departure.
With summer travel expected to increase in the coming months, the ministry encouraged travellers to follow four key precautions:
adhere to official health advice,
maintain good personal hygiene,
monitor their health after returning from travel, and
stay informed about the latest travel advisories before departure.
"The awareness, preparedness and adoption of appropriate preventive measures remain important factors in protecting public health in an increasingly connected world," the ministry said.
The ministry concluded by urging residents and travellers to obtain updates and health information exclusively from official authorities and trusted sources, warning against misinformation and unverified reports circulating online.