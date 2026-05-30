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UAE issues Ebola travel warning for Uganda, DR Congo and South Sudan

Citizens urged to avoid non-essential travel and register with Twajudi service

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE airlines continue limited operations, advising passengers to travel only with confirmed bookings.
UAE airlines continue limited operations, advising passengers to travel only with confirmed bookings.
ANI

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has advised its citizens against travelling to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan except when necessary, citing ongoing health developments related to the Ebola virus disease (EVD).

In a travel advisory issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Emirati nationals to avoid non-essential travel to the three countries and to closely monitor official guidance regarding the outbreak.

The Ministry said the advisory was issued as part of the UAE's efforts to safeguard the wellbeing of its citizens abroad and to keep them informed of developments that may affect their safety.

Emirati citizens currently in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan were urged to exercise the highest levels of caution, follow all health and safety instructions issued by local authorities and remain vigilant regarding developments related to the disease.

The ministry also called on citizens in the affected countries to register with the "Twajudi" service, which enables UAE authorities to provide assistance and maintain communication with nationals overseas during emergencies.

It further advised citizens to contact the ministry through its dedicated emergency hotline for Emiratis abroad should they require assistance or encounter urgent situations.

The advisory comes amid heightened monitoring of Ebola-related developments in parts of East and Central Africa, where health authorities continue efforts to contain outbreaks and prevent further transmission of the disease.

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