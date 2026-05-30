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UAE reviews Ebola developments, reinforces health preparedness measures

Authorities say public health situation remains stable as monitoring efforts continue

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Travel advisory urges Emiratis to avoid non-essential trips to affected nations
Travel advisory urges Emiratis to avoid non-essential trips to affected nations

The UAE has reviewed the latest regional and international developments related to the Ebola virus disease (EVD) as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health and ensure national preparedness.

The review took place during a coordination meeting chaired by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The meeting was attended by relevant government entities and strategic partners to assess current epidemiological developments and response measures.

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Officials confirmed that the public health situation in the UAE remains stable, stressing that the country's health preparedness and response systems are active, effective and capable of addressing potential health risks.

Authorities assess readiness and response plans

During the meeting, participants reviewed the latest regional and global updates on Ebola and evaluated the UAE's readiness to respond to any emerging developments.

Authorities highlighted the importance of continued coordination among federal and local entities, noting that preventive measures and monitoring systems remain in place to protect the community and maintain public health security.

UAE advises against travel to affected countries

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory urging Emirati citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan due to ongoing Ebola-related health developments.

The ministry said the advisory forms part of the UAE's efforts to protect its citizens abroad and keep them informed of developments that may affect their safety and wellbeing.

Citizens urged to remain vigilant

Emirati nationals currently in the affected countries have been advised to exercise the highest levels of caution, comply with health and safety instructions issued by local authorities and closely monitor developments related to the disease.

The ministry also encouraged citizens to register with the Twajudi service, which enables UAE authorities to maintain communication with nationals overseas and provide assistance during emergencies.

In addition, citizens requiring support or facing urgent situations abroad were advised to contact the ministry through its dedicated emergency hotline for Emiratis overseas.

Heightened monitoring

The advisory comes as health authorities continue to monitor Ebola-related developments in parts of East and Central Africa, where efforts are ongoing to contain outbreaks and prevent further transmission of the virus.

UAE authorities reiterated that they remain vigilant and committed to maintaining a high level of public health preparedness while closely tracking international health developments.

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