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UAE confirms readiness of health surveillance system to monitor Ebola developments

NCEMA, MoHAP align surveillance standards with global best practices

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE enhances monitoring, coordination to tackle potential Ebola outbreaks
UAE enhances monitoring, coordination to tackle potential Ebola outbreaks

The UAE has confirmed the readiness of its national health surveillance and response system to deal with any emerging health developments, including potential Ebola-related cases, according to the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

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Officials said the country’s preparedness and health monitoring measures are continuously assessed and updated in line with approved national standards and international best practices.

The confirmation came during a high-level meeting chaired by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, under the supervision of NCEMA, and attended by relevant government entities and strategic partners.

Authorities reviewed coordination mechanisms and national readiness levels to ensure an effective response to any public health developments, particularly those linked to Ebola and other emerging infectious diseases.

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