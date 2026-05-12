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'UAE ready to deal with any health threats, including Hantavirus'

UAE continues to maintain a proactive and integrated approach to health monitoring

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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'UAE ready to deal with any health threats, including Hantavirus'
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Abu Dhabi: UAE authorities have reaffirmed the readiness of the country’s national health monitoring and response system to deal with any emerging health developments, particularly those related to the Hantavirus, while stressing that the situation does not currently pose pandemic concerns.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the UAE’s approved health preparedness and surveillance measures continue to undergo regular evaluation and review in line with international best practices and approved standards.

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The remarks came during a meeting of the National Team for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management for Human Epidemics, chaired by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, under the supervision of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, and attended by members of the national team and strategic partners.

During the meeting, officials discussed the latest developments related to the Hantavirus, alongside the UAE’s approved health monitoring and response systems, precautionary measures and coordination mechanisms with relevant entities at the local, national and international levels.

The team confirmed the continued implementation of preventive monitoring measures as part of the UAE’s proactive approach to strengthening public health preparedness and enhancing response capabilities for communicable diseases.

Authorities also stressed the readiness of healthcare facilities and medical personnel across the country to respond efficiently and effectively to different health situations whenever required.

The team urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid circulating inaccurate or misleading reports, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to protecting public health and strengthening community health awareness.

According to the World Health Organisation, the Hantavirus is currently classified as a low-risk virus in terms of global epidemic spread due to the limited transmission between humans. Most reported cases are linked to direct exposure to rodents or environments contaminated by their droppings.

The organisation added that the current situation does not indicate risks that would warrant concern over a potential pandemic.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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