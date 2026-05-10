Hantavirus: Case fatality rate, source, prevention — WHO, Spain race to contain Andes strain

MV Hondius has arrived at the Spanish island of Tenerife.

147 passengers are expected to disembark in a carefully managed repatriation operation involving multiple nations.

MV Hondius will anchor at the Port of Granadilla, in the Canary Islands.

The passengers will be evacuated to their home countries after tests to confirm they remain without symptoms, officials said.

17 Americans are set to disembark the MV Hondius, get CDC escort to US on charter plane