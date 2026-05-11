Hantavirus cruise evacuations: Nations repatriate passengers, follow country-specific protocols

In France, five returnees went by ambulance to Paris' Bichat Hospital; Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said one fell ill mid-flight, prompting strict isolation, 72 hours hospitalisation and 45 days home quarantine.

Britain's 20 passengers flew to Manchester, then Arrowe Park Hospital near Liverpool — the UK's former COVID hub — for 45 days self-isolation, banned from public transport post-release, per Press Association.

The US repatriated its 17 asymptomatic Americans to Nebraska for evaluation and optional 42-day home monitoring without mandatory quarantine, CDC officials said Saturday.