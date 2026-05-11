Hantavirus cruise evacuations: Nations repatriate passengers, follow country-specific protocols

Health authorities, experts stress this is not a new pandemic threat, risk 'extremely low'
Passengers from a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship have returned home via military and government flights after the vessel docked in Spain's Canary Islands, capping weeks of high-seas isolation amid a rare deadly outbreak.
The MV Hondius, a Dutch-flagged expedition ship operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, arrived at Granadilla de Abona port near Tenerife Sur Airport early Monday following its April 1 departure from South America.
'NOT LIKE COVID-19': Health authorities and experts stressed this is not a new pandemic threat: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said hantavirus is “not another Covid-19” and public risk remains low. The US Department of Health and Human Services assessed risk to Americans as “extremely low.”
Spanish authorities prioritised 13 Spanish passengers and one crew member, flying them to Madrid for quarantine at Gomez-Ulla military hospital.
A Canadian flight followed, then a Dutch-chartered plane for Dutch, German, Belgian and Greek nationals.
Later departures carried passengers from Turkiye, France, Britain and the United States, with over 100 total repatriated under strict protocols coordinated by WHO, the European Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) and national health agencies.
94 passengers from 19 countries were evacuated on the first day from MV Hondius after it anchored off Port of Granadilla in Tenerife.
The ship arrived with 147 people on board. Passengers were transferred ashore in small boats (max 10 people) in a tightly managed operation.
Spain’s health minister Mónica García said the multinational repatriation effort went “according to plan.” Medical teams boarded the vessel before disembarkation to test passengers and crew.
US:
18 passengers bound for the US (including a UK national residing there) will be taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, home to the National Quarantine Unit.
None have symptoms. They will undergo 42 days of daily monitoring, starting with quarantine assessment.
France:
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said one of five French evacuees showed symptoms during the flight.
All five were placed in strict isolation and are undergoing tests and medical evaluation.
Spain:
14 Spanish passengers were flown to Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base near Madrid.
They are isolated in a military hospital, tested on arrival and again after seven days.
Remaining evacuations to Australia and the Netherlands will occur the following day.
The ship will sail to Rotterdam with only crew aboard. After disembarkation, the vessel will be disinfected.
Passengers’ luggage remains on the ship and will be returned later, coordinated with repatriation flights.
In France, five returnees went by ambulance to Paris' Bichat Hospital; Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said one fell ill mid-flight, prompting strict isolation, 72 hours hospitalisation and 45 days home quarantine.
Britain's 20 passengers flew to Manchester, then Arrowe Park Hospital near Liverpool — the UK's former COVID hub — for 45 days self-isolation, banned from public transport post-release, per Press Association.
The US repatriated its 17 asymptomatic Americans to Nebraska for evaluation and optional 42-day home monitoring without mandatory quarantine, CDC officials said Saturday.
The two Irish citizens who were on board MV Hondius, the cruise ship have arrived home late on Sunday.
Since departing Argentina last month, three deaths have been linked to hantavirus. Several others had earlier been medically evacuated.
The Andes hantavirus strain was likely caused by rodent exposure during an Argentine shore excursion, say experts.
There were 147 people, passengers and crew, on board MV Hondius.
Unlike most hantaviruses, the Andes strain allows limited human-to-human spread via close contact, though WHO deems general public risk low.
WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited to affirm readiness.
As of May 11, no new cases had been reported post-docking, while global "contact tracing" continues for earlier disembarkees.