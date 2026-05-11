GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Second cruise ship patient tests 'positive' for hantavirus: Dutch hospital

Hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius cruise ship sees another confirmed case

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The convoy of Spanish passengers that were evacuated from the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius arrives to the Gomez Ulla Defense Hospital in Madrid. on May 10, 2026.
The convoy of Spanish passengers that were evacuated from the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius arrives to the Gomez Ulla Defense Hospital in Madrid. on May 10, 2026.
AFP-JAVIER SORIANO

A patient from the MV Hondius cruise ship, which is battling a hantavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the disease, a hospital in the Netherlands confirmed on Thursday.

"It has been confirmed that the admitted patient has hantavirus. The patient has been informed and has given permission to share this information," said the Leiden University Medical Centre in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, the Radboud hospital in the east of the country, also confirmed that a cruise ship patient it was treating had "tested positive".

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US passengers from the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius are transferred by boat to the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 10, 2026.

'No quarantine' for Americans from hantavirus ship

2m read
Turkish passengers from the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius talk to personnel in hazmat suit while disembarking at the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 10, 2026.

Plane with hantavirus evacuees lands in Netherlands

2m read
Passengers wearing blue protective suits board a French govenment plane at the Tenerife Sur-Reina Sofia airport after being evacuated from the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 10, 2026

Evacuation of hantavirus-hit ship begins

3m read
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior reacts during the Spanish league football match between RCD Espanyol and Real Madrid CF at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat on May 3, 2026.

Vinicius double delays Barca title, Real down Espanyol

3m read