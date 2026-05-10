Plane with hantavirus evacuees lands in Netherlands as quarantine begins

Evacuees from hantavirus-hit cruise ship arrive safely in the Netherlands
A plane carrying evacuees from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius landed in the Netherlands on Sunday, with passengers appearing in good health and spirits, according to an AFP reporter.
The flight departed from Tenerife, where the vessel is currently moored, and carried 26 passengers and crew, including eight Dutch nationals, the Dutch foreign ministry said.
Wearing medical masks and carrying backpacks or large white plastic bags, passengers disembarked from the aircraft in small groups after a flight lasting just over three and a half hours.
Escorted by airport staff, they walked into a military terminal, with several waving at cameras and taking photos and selfies as they left the aircraft. None required assistance to reach the terminal.
Authorities confirmed that all passengers will undergo quarantine for around six weeks.
Dutch residents will complete isolation at home, while citizens of other countries will be taken to designated quarantine facilities, the foreign ministry said.
Spanish civil protection chief Virginia Barcones said passengers also included Belgian, Greek, German, Guatemalan and Argentine nationals.
A number of German ambulances were seen arriving at the airport shortly after the plane landed.
The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius has been at the centre of a global health alert after three passengers died during a hantavirus outbreak.
Two evacuees who arrived in the Netherlands last week are being treated in separate hospitals. Both tested positive for the virus and are reported to be in stable condition.
Hantavirus has no vaccine or specific treatment and is endemic in Argentina, where the ship departed in April.
However, health officials have stressed that the risk to global public health remains low and have dismissed comparisons to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Once all passengers are evacuated, the vessel will sail with a skeleton crew to the Dutch port of Rotterdam, according to operator Oceanwide Expeditions.