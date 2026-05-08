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Spain investigates suspected hantavirus case linked to cruise ship outbreak

Spain tests woman exposed on flight amid deadly cruise ship hantavirus outbreak

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Spain tests suspected hantavirus case in Alicante
Spain tests suspected hantavirus case in Alicante

A 32-year-old woman in Alicante, southeastern Spain, is being tested for hantavirus after developing symptoms consistent with the infection, health officials said.

According to Spanish authorities, the woman was on the same flight as a passenger linked to a deadly outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship, which has already resulted in multiple deaths and infections.

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She is currently experiencing mild respiratory symptoms and has been admitted to hospital in Alicante for testing, with results expected within 24 to 48 hours.

Officials said she was seated two rows behind the infected passenger during a brief encounter on the flight from Johannesburg.

Tracing contacts underway

Health authorities in the Valencia region have begun tracing individuals who may have been in contact with the woman in recent days as a precautionary measure.

Officials noted that the outbreak strain identified on the cruise ship is the Andes variant of hantavirus, which can in rare cases spread between humans through close contact.

WHO says public risk remains low

The World Health Organization said the overall risk to the public remains low, despite international concern over the outbreak on the MV Hondius.

Three passengers have died so far, while several others have tested positive or are under observation. Five confirmed and three suspected cases have been reported, according to the WHO.

Officials emphasised that human-to-human transmission remains rare and limited.

Cruise ship under monitoring and repatriation plans

The MV Hondius, carrying around 150 people, is expected to arrive near Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, where passengers will be repatriated via special flights.

Health experts from the WHO and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control are on board assessing the situation, while several countries, including the UK and US, are preparing evacuation plans.

Spanish authorities have said the ship will not be allowed to dock and passengers will be transferred ashore under controlled conditions due to safety concerns.

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