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Pair back in UK from virus-hit ship advised to 'self-isolate': officials

Close contacts monitored and supported as UK tracks potential hantavirus spread

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AFP
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This handout picture released by Argentina's Health Ministry shows a scientist from the Malbran Institute handling containers used to diagnose the Andes hantavirus, which contain RNA from the Andes virus as part of the detection process, in Buenos Aires on May 6, 2026.
This handout picture released by Argentina's Health Ministry shows a scientist from the Malbran Institute handling containers used to diagnose the Andes hantavirus, which contain RNA from the Andes virus as part of the detection process, in Buenos Aires on May 6, 2026.
AFP

Two people who returned to the UK from a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak have been advised to self-isolate, the UK Health Security Agency said Wednesday.

"The risk to the general public remains very low," the UKHSA however stressed. 

UKHSA said "neither of these individuals is currently reporting symptoms. They are receiving advice and support from UKHSA and have been advised to self-isolate".

The MV Hondius, where the outbreak happened, was off Cape Verde late Wednesday and heading toward Spain's Canary Islands.

Spain's interior ministry said late Wednesday that the evacuation of hantavirus ship passengers from the Canaries will start on May 11.

UKHSA said it was supporting a "small number" of people identified as close contacts of those on the boat, who were being offered support and were also self-isolating but not reporting any symptoms. 

It confirmed that one British national was among three people with suspected hantavirus who have been evacuated from the Hondius to receive medical care in the Netherlands.

The agency noted it was in close contact with the medical teams providing their care.   

It said the remaining British nationals on board can be repatriated once the ship docks at its next destination if they do not develop symptoms.

"None of the British citizens onboard are currently reporting symptoms but they are being closely monitored," the agency added.

The Foreign Office in London was making arrangements for their return travel, while the UKHSA said it was "working with government to support them to isolate with regular testing and contact with healthcare professionals".

Meera Chand, the UKHSA's deputy director for epidemic and emerging infections, said it was "standing up arrangements to support, isolate and monitor British nationals from the ship on their return to the UK". 

"We are contact tracing anyone who may have been in contact with the ship or the hantavirus cases to limit the risk of onward transmission.

"UKHSA will continue to work closely with government partners to offer all necessary support."

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