Hantavirus: More cases 'likely', no sign of a global wave — WHO

2 Dutch people from the ship died from the virus; a third has been confirmed to have contracted it.

A Dutch couple who had travelled around South America before boarding the ship in Ushuaia, Argentina on April 1 were the first fatalities.

The husband, 70, showed symptoms on April 6 and died on April 11. His body was taken off the ship during its April 22-24 call at Saint Helena island in the south Atlantic.

No hantavirus test was carried out and he is considered a "probable case", according to the WHO.

His wife, 69, also left the ship at Saint Helena, feeling "unwell".

Her health deteriorated during an April 25 flight to Johannesburg; she died in hospital a day later, hantavirus was confirmed on May 4.