Human-to-human hantavirus strain confirmed on cruise ship

Still, the outbreak is being closely monitored because it involves the rare Andes strain and occurred in a crowded international travel setting, raising concerns about how unusual viruses can spread in confined environments such as cruise ships and aircraft.

The Dutch woman had reportedly developed “gastrointestinal symptoms” before being evacuated from Saint Helena on April 24. She died in a Johannesburg hospital on April 26 after her condition worsened during the flight, according to WHO.

“And it happens to be the only strain out of the 38 that is known to cause human-to-human transmission,” Motsoaledi told a parliamentary committee, while stressing such spread is “very rare” and usually requires close contact between people.

Authorities are now tracing nearly 90 people who were on the same commercial flight after a 69-year-old Dutch woman died in Johannesburg days after her husband, 70, died aboard the cruise ship. Another passenger, a British national, remains hospitalized in Johannesburg.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.