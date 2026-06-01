More than 1,000 athletes to take part in UAE Games 2026 in Abu Dhabi

UAE Games 2026 to champion inclusion for athletes of determination in Abu Dhabi
Special Olympics UAE has announced the full programme for the UAE Games 2026, which will take place in Abu Dhabi from June 6 to 10, with the participation of more than 1,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, alongside international delegations.
The second edition of the Games will feature sports competitions, health programmes, community activities and awareness initiatives, supported by a wide network of strategic and official partners.
Officials said the Games build on the success of the first edition and aim to strengthen inclusion and support athletes of determination across the UAE.
The event will officially begin with artistic and rhythmic gymnastics competitions at Wellfit – Circle Mall in Dubai on June 3, before international delegations arrive in Abu Dhabi on June 5.
On June 6, technical meetings and training sessions will be held for several sports, including basketball, football, badminton, bowling, bocce and esports.
The official opening ceremony will take place on the evening of June 7 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The same day will also include a special ceremony honouring families for their role in supporting athletes throughout their journeys.
One of the major parts of the Games will be the Healthy Athletes programme, which starts on June 6 at ADNEC and will continue for three days.
The programme will provide specialised health screenings for athletes while also promoting awareness about health and wellbeing.
On June 8, the Games will also host the Fit 5 fitness programme in collaboration with Active Abu Dhabi. The initiative is designed for athletes with lower physical abilities and will include workshops for more than 250 athletes.
For the first time, the Motor Activity Training Program (MATP) will also be included in the UAE Games. The programme is designed for athletes with severe disabilities and will take place on June 9.
The Games will additionally feature a dedicated bocce competition for members of government centres for people of determination affiliated with the Ministry of Family.
The UAE Games 2026 are supported by several major partners, including ADNOC and Aldar.
Other supporting partners include AD Ports Group, Integrated Transport Centre, ADNEC Group and Zayed Sports City.
Special Olympics UAE said several cooperation agreements and partnerships supporting sports for people of determination will also be announced during the event.
Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said the Games reflect the country’s commitment to empowering athletes and expanding opportunities for people of determination.
He added that the second edition aims to strengthen inclusion, improve athletes’ quality of life and create new opportunities for success through sport and community engagement.
The Games will also host Majlis sessions and community discussions bringing together athletes, families and partners to discuss inclusion, health and the role of youth in supporting people of determination.