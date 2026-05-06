The collaboration aims to expand access to advanced regenerative treatments across the UAE
Abu Dhabi Biobank has announced a strategic partnership with Human Life CORD Japan Inc. to support the development of stem cell therapies derived from umbilical cords in the UAE.
The collaboration aims to expand access to advanced regenerative treatments across the UAE and the wider region, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position in healthcare innovation and life sciences.
The initiative brings together Abu Dhabi Biobank’s research and biobanking infrastructure with Human Life CORD’s expertise in stem cell technology and clinical development.
Officials said the partnership will help support the development of therapies tailored to health challenges common in the UAE and the wider MENA region.
The project focuses on Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cell (UC-MSC) therapies, which are being explored for their ability to support tissue repair and reduce inflammation.
Researchers say such therapies may offer future treatment options for conditions including diabetes complications, age-related diseases and musculoskeletal disorders.
The partnership will also support the establishment of one of the UAE’s first local manufacturing and clinical pathways for these therapies.
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi said the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to support advanced medical research and improve access to innovative treatments.
Dr. Asma AlMannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said the partnership marks an important step in the development of regenerative medicine in the emirate.
She added that Abu Dhabi is continuing its shift towards more preventive and innovation-led healthcare models.
“This initiative supports research into personalised therapies while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global healthcare and life sciences hub,” she said.
Paul Downey, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Biobank, said the partnership connects advanced research infrastructure with practical medical applications.
He noted that the biobank offers access to biological samples, health data and research systems that can help move therapies from laboratories into clinical use.
The platform includes public cord blood banking services, automated storage systems and access to genomic and health data within a regulated framework.
Masamitsu Harata, Founder and CEO of Human Life CORD Japan, said the company believes stem cell therapies have the potential to change the treatment of chronic diseases.
He added that working with Abu Dhabi Biobank will help localise manufacturing and support clinical research based on regional health needs.
Officials said the collaboration also reflects growing scientific cooperation between the UAE and Japan in healthcare and advanced research.
The partnership forms part of wider efforts to strengthen the UAE’s life sciences sector and support Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision of becoming a global centre for healthcare innovation.