Officials highlight UAE’s growing role in medical research and innovation
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) has announced a new step in regenerative medicine, with the development of a technique that allows scientists to generate brain stem cells using a patient’s own cells.
The achievement places Abu Dhabi among a small group of global centres working on this type of research, alongside institutions in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Officials said the breakthrough supports efforts to develop future treatments for neurological conditions, while strengthening the UAE’s position in advanced medical research.
The process starts with a small sample taken from a patient’s skin or blood. Scientists then use special methods to reprogram these cells and return them to an early stage, where they can develop into different types of cells in the body.
From there, the cells are guided to become brain stem cells under controlled lab conditions. These cells could later be used to repair damaged tissue in the brain or spinal cord.
Researchers say the same method can also produce other types of cells, including heart and liver cells.
Angelo L. Vescovi, Professor of Cell Biology at the University of Milano-Bicocca and Senior Scientific Researcher at ADSCC, said the work opens new possibilities in medicine.
“Using a patient’s own cells to generate neural stem cells offers a strong opportunity for future treatments,” he said. “It could help in developing ways to repair damaged brain and spinal cord tissue.”
The research could support future therapies for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as spinal cord injuries.
One key advantage of the method is that the cells come from the patient. This reduces the risk of rejection by the body and may limit the need for long-term medication.
Researcher Fabio Miravina said using virus-free techniques is an important part of the process.
“Ensuring the method is virus-free helps us meet safety standards and preserve the patient’s genetic identity,” he said.
Meanwhile, researcher Lorenzo De Rosa said the next phase will focus on moving the work closer to real medical use.
“Our focus now is to scale up production, standardise processes and prepare for future clinical applications,” he said.
Officials said the development reflects the UAE’s growing role in medical research and innovation.
With continued investment and support, Abu Dhabi is working to become a centre for life sciences, with a focus on developing solutions that can improve patient care in the future.
They added that while the work is still in the research stage, it represents an important step towards new treatment options for complex diseases.