New research hub will focus on customs, AI, logistics and supply chain resilience
The new Center of Excellence for Customs and Trade Logistics will focus on research, policy development and innovation aimed at improving customs systems, trade logistics and supply chain resilience in Dubai, according to Dubai Customs.
The initiative also ties into Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and strengthen its position as a global business and trade hub.
Dubai’s economy is heavily linked to trade, logistics and supply chain activity, with customs operations playing a key role in the movement of goods through the emirate’s ports and commercial gateways. Dubai Customs said the new centre is intended to support that ecosystem by developing research-backed solutions to improve efficiency and modernise customs and logistics systems.
Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said the centre is part of the organisation’s broader strategy to prepare for changes in global trade.
“The establishment of the Center of Excellence for Customs and Trade Logistics represents a strategic step that reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to strengthening Dubai’s leadership within the global trade ecosystem,” he said.
He added: “The Center will serve as an advanced model for knowledge exchange and collaboration through strategic partnerships with academic and educational institutions.”
Dubai Customs said the centre will function as a research and development hub focused on customs governance, trade logistics, digital systems and supply chain resilience.
Areas of work will include policy development, evidence-based assessments, operational research, international benchmarking studies and customer experience improvements.
The centre will also study ways to improve digitally enabled customs systems using modern technologies, while aligning its work with frameworks developed by the World Customs Organization and other international standards.
Dubai Customs said the initiative is expected to support work around emerging trade issues, including cross-border e-commerce, supply chain security and sustainable logistics.
Through the University of Dubai partnership, the centre will also build links with academic institutions working in logistics, trade and supply chain research.
Academic partners announced as part of the initiative include Kühne Logistics University, University of Adelaide, Michigan State University and Henley Business School, along with Infinite Sum Modelling.
Meanwhile, Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said the partnership is designed to connect academic research with operational policymaking.
“The Center of Excellence serves as a strategic bridge between academic knowledge and policy-making and operational practice,” he said.
As part of the launch, Dubai Customs is also holding an innovation hackathon in partnership with the University of Dubai, bringing together 33 teams and 110 students to work on trade and logistics challenges.
The hackathon will be held in two stages, beginning with brainstorming, solution development and presentations before judging panels. The top teams will then move to a final round where they will present their ideas to experts and specialists from Dubai Customs.
Projects will focus on themes including artificial intelligence in customs inspection and clearance, supply chain resilience, trade sustainability, SME-focused services, trade transparency through smart technologies, and future logistics skills.
Dubai Customs said entries will be judged based on innovation, feasibility, clarity of concept, expected impact and alignment with the challenges identified.
Busenad said the centre is also intended to support innovation and talent development as global trade systems continue to evolve.
“The Center will serve as a key pillar… and an essential enabler of Dubai’s readiness to respond to the rapid transformations shaping global trade,” he said.